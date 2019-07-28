The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes won their opener at the Babe Ruth 12-and-under softball World Series on Sunday and have two more games scheduled for Monday.

The local team beat Hominy Valley (N.C.) 10-0 Sunday in Treasure Coast, Florida. The Tornadoes will play Auburn, Maine, at 9 a.m. Monday and Glen Allen, Virginia, at 1 p.m.

On Sunday against Hominy Valley, Tornadoes starting pitcher Isabella D'Agostino faced the minimum six batter in her two innings. She struck out two.

Hits by Evangelina Kim, Allison Amadio, Shelby Barnes and Michaela Schlemo, plus a walk by Denver Obermeyer, helped EHT race out to a 4-0 lead in the  first inning. The Tornadoes added five more runs in the third inning through a series of walks, errors and stolen bases.

In the fifth, Denver Obermeyer singled in Brielle Boutout with the game's final run.

Obermeyer stole four bases, Schlemo three. Barnes, D'Agostino, Boutout and Kim each got one.

D'Agostino earned the Ron Tellefsen Player of the Game award. Named for the man who served as president and CEO of Babe Ruth Inc. from 1980 until his death in 2005, it is awarded by an independent panel at each World Series game to a player based not only on her on-field performance but also on traits such as sportsmanship, attitude and leadership.

Each team also got to play a scrimmage before pool play began. On Saturday, EHT beat the Winter Park Wildcats 9-1 in a three-inning game.

D’Agostino, EHT's starting pitcher, and Ellie Meola each got a hit for the winners. Kim stole three bases, D'Agostino two. Schlemo and Barnes got one each.

At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Tornadoes will face the Madeiria Beach (Fla.) Riptide

The World Series, which includes 19 teams, is scheduled to end Saturday. 

EHT captured the Middle Atlantic Region title June 30 to qualify for the World Series. The local girls also won the South Jersey Babe Ruth state title June 23 and the District 4 championship June 14.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments