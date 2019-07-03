Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Egg Harbor Township Babe Ruth 12-and-under softball team earned some serious hardware this season.
But the Tornadoes’ journey is not even finished.
EHT, which captured the Babe Ruth Middle Atlantic Region title Sunday, has advanced to the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The tournament is scheduled to start July 25 and end Aug. 2.
“They are very excited right now,” EHT coach John D’Agostino said. “That was their goal the entire year, and they achieved it. They've been fantastic this season.”
EHT also won the South Jersey Babe Ruth state title on June 23, and the District 4 championship on June 14.
The Tornadoes became the first EHT Babe Ruth team, at any age level, to capture a district, state and regional title in the same season.
The only other EHT team to win a regional title was the 12U squad in 2012.
“It’s an excellent feeling,” D’Agostino said. “As a coach, I’m very, very proud of them and very satisfied with how the season has gone.”
In 2017, the majority of this year’s roster advanced to the 10-and-under World Series. Despite being eliminated early in the tournament, players such as Isabella D’Agostino, 12, and Allison Amadio, 12, view that as a learning experience
“It’s going to be a little bit of extra work at practice to get us up to the standard of the other teams there,” said Amadio, who plays catcher and right field. “We know what to expect this year, and we are going to try to go all the way.”
The Tornadoes played 18 tournaments against some elite teams, which is one reason the coaching staff attributes to their success.
EHT will play two more tournaments in Cape May Court House before it departs for the World Series. However, the big moment is still three weeks away.
“I think it’s better that we have to wait so that we can get better,” said Isabella D’Agostino, who pitches and plays shortstop, first base and center field. “Since we know what to expect, we know how to prepare for it and we can be ready for anything that comes our way.”
The Tornadoes played three consecutive games on Sunday to win the regional title. They defeated the Hilltop Hurricanes in the first game, and the Audubon Invasion in the second and third games.
EHT had previously lost to the Invasion on June 28 in the double-elimination tournament, which is the reason the Tornadoes had to beat Audubon twice to seize the crown.
Both the Hurricanes and the Invasion are from Pennsylvania.
“They’ve come together as a team and support each other,” John D’Agostino said. “They worked out all the little things we didn’t do as well last year. They’ve earned everything they have done this year.”
And having played in the World Series before is a confidence booster for the Tornadoes.
“We feel like we are ready to win,” Amadio said. “I think we are going to go farther than we did (in 2017) because we really improved.”
The Tornadoes created a GoFundMe account to help raise funds for the team’s traveling expenses. They are asking family, friends, local businesses and the EHT community to make a contribution.
The Babe Ruth League will provide each team with uniforms with its region across the chest, just like the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“I know my teammates are pumped up, just like I am pumped up,” Isabella D’Agostino said. “I know we are going to go in thinking, ‘We can win this and we can do well.’
“I know if we play our hearts out, we can do this for EHT.”
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes softball team
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.