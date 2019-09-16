Three Stockton University athletes received New Jersey Athletic Conference weekly awards Monday.
John Maxted earned the Offensive Player of the Week in men's soccer, Emily Sullivan was named Player of the Week in volleyball and Maria Antoni was selected Runner of the Week in women’s cross country.
Maxted twice scored game-winning goals for the Ospreys (5-1-1) last week — a 1-0 victory over Arcadia University on Wednesday and a 4-0 victory over Ursinus College on Saturday.
Sullivan finished the week with 104 assists, 32 digs, eight kills and five blocks in three matches. Sullivan and the Ospreys (8-2) played two matches at the Buttermaker Tournament at Muhlenberg on Saturday, losing to Haverford College and defeating Muhlenberg College.
Sullivan had 46 assists and a career-high 20 digs against Haverford. The junior leads the NJAC with 9.37 assists per set.
Antoni won the 4K women's race at The College of New Jersey Invitational on Friday. The senior won the race, which had a field of 38 runners, in 15 minutes, 43.6 seconds. It was her first career victory.
