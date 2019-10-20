ATLANTIC CITY — Gezahagn Girma Beyene, of New York City, won the 61st AmeriHealth NJ Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday in a fast time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 14 seconds.

It probably would have been even faster, but he had a pain in his left leg.

Margaret Vido, a former University of Pennsylvania distance runner, won the women's title by more than 24 minutes, in 2:42.46.

The Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest marathon in the United States, and it's a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Girma Beyene seemed to have little difficulty winning, and he walked around in the crowd at the finish line at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk.

His time was faster than any of the A.C. Marathon's winning times of the last three years, but his best is a 2:07.41 in 2013.

"It was not a good time," said Girma Beyene, 35, a native of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who has only been in New York City for a few months. "My leg has hurt for a few years.

"This is my first time in Atlantic City. I like it. It's my third marathon win. I liked the Boardwalk. There were lots of people cheering. I'm tired, but I feel good."

Ricky Flynn, 32, of Greenville, South Carolina, was second overall in 2:21.45. Third was Kedir Fikadu Kassa, 34, an Ethiopian living in New York City, in 2:33.10.

The rain, which eventually drenched many of the remaining runners, was only sprinkling when Vido crossed the line to win the women's championship.

"It was exciting to win," said Vido, a 28-year-old resident of Allentown, Pennsylvania. I've been to Atlantic City a few times, but I never ran here before. The Boardwalk didn't feel too different from the road (the race moves to the road in Margate and Longport). It was nice to have the half-marathon at the same time, because there were more people around. A couple of the girls from my track club (the Philadelphia Runner Track Club) were in that race."

Vido won the first overall finisher in the Ocean City New Jersey Half-Marathon on Sept. 29. At the University of Pennsylvania, Vido ran the 3-kilometer, the 5K, the steeplechase and cross country.

Vido said she knew she was leading for the women in Sunday's race.

"It was nice, a very flat course," Vido said. "I've done about 10 marathons now, and it was my second win. I won the Run for the Red at Pocono (in Pennsylvania) a few years ago."

C.C. Tellez, 41, of Philadelphia, was second in the women's race in 3:07.25. Olivia DeRogatis, 24, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, placed third in 3:11.44.

The Atlantic City Half-Marathon was won by Tariku Demelash Abera, 24, also an Ethiopian living in New York City, in 1:04.27. Stephanie Fulmer, 29, of Philadelphia, was the women's winner in 1:22.31.

