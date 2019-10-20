Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. ACPD Officer Hill gives Eddie George, 10, of Delran, a high five as he approaches the last stretch before the finish line.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. (l-r) Adam Bania gets a little company crossing the finish line with his son Brandt, 1, both of West Milford.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Stockton student Caitlin Glynn, 22, has a sign out for her runner Ally Lacoorrza.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Bill Mooney of Marlton crossing the finish line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Kimberlee Christian of Murfreesboro TN crossing the finish line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Runner (l-r) Jeremy George, 9, is met by his brother Eddie, 10, at the finish line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Bib#3464, Megan LaPorte of Pittsburgh holding up a sign for her fellow runner.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. ACPD Officer Hill gives Eddie George, 10, of Delran, a high five as he approaches the last stretch before the finish line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Placing first in the women's division for the marathon, Margaret Vido, 28, of Allentown PA, with a time of 2:42:46.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On October 20th, 2019, in Atlantic City, the annual marathon is held on the boardwalk. Ethiopan GEZAHAGN GIRMA BEYENE, 35, placed first in the marathon, coming in at 2:19:14.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gezahagn Girma Beyene, of New York City, won the 61st AmeriHealth NJ Atlantic City Marathon on Sunday in a fast time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 14 seconds.
It probably would have been even faster, but he had a pain in his left leg.
Margaret Vido, a former University of Pennsylvania distance runner, won the women's title by more than 24 minutes, in 2:42.46.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The Atlantic City Marathon is the third-oldest marathon in the United States, and it's a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
Girma Beyene seemed to have little difficulty winning, and he walked around in the crowd at the finish line at Michigan Avenue and the Boardwalk.
His time was faster than any of the A.C. Marathon's winning times of the last three years, but his best is a 2:07.41 in 2013.
"It was not a good time," said Girma Beyene, 35, a native of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, who has only been in New York City for a few months. "My leg has hurt for a few years.
"This is my first time in Atlantic City. I like it. It's my third marathon win. I liked the Boardwalk. There were lots of people cheering. I'm tired, but I feel good."
Ricky Flynn, 32, of Greenville, South Carolina, was second overall in 2:21.45. Third was Kedir Fikadu Kassa, 34, an Ethiopian living in New York City, in 2:33.10.
The rain, which eventually drenched many of the remaining runners, was only sprinkling when Vido crossed the line to win the women's championship.
"It was exciting to win," said Vido, a 28-year-old resident of Allentown, Pennsylvania. I've been to Atlantic City a few times, but I never ran here before. The Boardwalk didn't feel too different from the road (the race moves to the road in Margate and Longport). It was nice to have the half-marathon at the same time, because there were more people around. A couple of the girls from my track club (the Philadelphia Runner Track Club) were in that race."
Vido won the first overall finisher in the Ocean City New Jersey Half-Marathon on Sept. 29. At the University of Pennsylvania, Vido ran the 3-kilometer, the 5K, the steeplechase and cross country.
Vido said she knew she was leading for the women in Sunday's race.
"It was nice, a very flat course," Vido said. "I've done about 10 marathons now, and it was my second win. I won the Run for the Red at Pocono (in Pennsylvania) a few years ago."
C.C. Tellez, 41, of Philadelphia, was second in the women's race in 3:07.25. Olivia DeRogatis, 24, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, placed third in 3:11.44.
The Atlantic City Half-Marathon was won by Tariku Demelash Abera, 24, also an Ethiopian living in New York City, in 1:04.27. Stephanie Fulmer, 29, of Philadelphia, was the women's winner in 1:22.31.
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
102119_spt_marathon
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.