EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — D.J. Tarves is just 2, but he can already ride a two-wheel bike without assistance.
The young Tuckahoe resident, accompanied by father David, mother Lauren and sister Tyler Ann, 7, was a strider at the Jack Frost Classic at the Egg Harbor Township BMX Racing facility Saturday.
It was EHT BMX’s first race day of the season, which lasts until November.
Striders are pedal-less BMX bikes designed to allow kids 2-5 to participate at the track.
D.J. Tarves, who can also ride perfectly steady with pedals, was cruising around the parking lot and laughing with excitement before the race.
“I used to race as a young gentleman myself,” David Tarves said, “so I was interested in getting my children and my wife ... out here.”