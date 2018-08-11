ATLANTIC CITY— Even before athletes crossed the finish line Saturday morning at the Atlantic City Triathlon, many family members and close friends had cellphones ready to take videos and pictures to capture the competitors’ accomplishment.
“It is inspiring and encouraging to see all these athletes,” said Lisa White, 53, from Philadelphia. “I’m here to cheer on my sister (Tanya White, 44). She did a great job.”
The eighth annual event, presented by local racing company DelMoSports, started at Bader Field and ended at Kennedy Plaza, featuring swim, bike and run legs in and around Atlantic City.
The race consisted of two triathlons, with one being longer in distance. The Sprint triathlon course was a 0.25-mile swim, 11-mile bike and a 5-kilometer run, while the Olympic triathlon course was a 1-mile swim, 22-mile bike and a 10-kilometer run.
Each course had groups that either ran the full triathlon, or just did a single or double event.
Tom Lennon won the overall title in the Olympic race, finishing in 2 hours, 41 seconds. The top female finisher was Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain (2:11:53). Drake Anzano (53:31) and Dana Palumbo (1:00:38) won the men’s and women’s sprints, respectively.
Jerry Malone, 44, from Philadelphia, placed second in the Sprint Clydesdale race. He said he had a lot of fun Saturday.
“The family was here, so it was good to have them cheer me on,” Malone said.
And local athletes also enjoyed the event.
“The atmosphere is just fantastic,” said Elizabeth Gloway, 54, from Vineland. “It was a little humid, but DelMo runs a great event.”
Stephen del Monte, of Wildwood Crest, is the founder of DelMoSports and the race director for the event, also dubbed “TRI AC.” He said more than 1,200 athletes competed Saturday.
Gloway, who biked the city Saturday, said she has been competing in triathlons for 15 years.
“Everybody should do it,” she said. “Either it can be competitive, or you can just do it for the accomplishment of getting it done.”
Vineland residents Apryl Foster, 38, and Debbie Grbic, 48, were both competing in their second triathlon. Foster, who swam, and Grbic, who ran, both had fun participating in the event.
“I think it is a really cool energy,” Grbic said. “There is a lot of camaraderie. Everybody is cheering everybody on. It was good overall and I would definitely do it again.”
Emily Miniger, who is from Brooklyn, New York, traveled to Atlantic City to support her friend Sara Wylie. The 33-year-old Miniger arrived in the resort Friday night and said she planned to enjoy the city after the triathlon.
“There is a lot of energy on the Boardwalk,” she said. “It is a hot day, but it has inspiring visuals. So, hooray best friend and all the other racers.”
Bill Scheese, 66, made the trip from Florida to watch his son-in-law, Tyler Chapin, who resides in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.
“I don’t get to see him that often,” Scheese said. “I come up here maybe once or twice a year. So, it’s just exciting to see all these people out there doing their things.”
Even those walking along the Boardwalk took notice.
Mary Kay Ryan, 60, and her husband, Joseph Ryan, 62, were riding bikes and were enthralled with the athletes running on the sand. The Ryans live in Wayne, Pennsylvania, but they have a summer home in Ventnor.
“It’s very impressive,” Mary Kay Ryan said. “Their athletic ability and stamina is great. ... It’s always a nice surprise to come up and see a race on the Boardwalk, but this one is most impressive.”
Joseph Ryan added that he enjoyed the hustle from each athlete.
“I think it’s spectacular seeing these athletes and the determination on their faces. It really is amazing to me and it makes our day to see this. It is fantastic.”
Results (top three finishers in each event)
Men
Olympic overall—1. Tom Lennon 2:00:41, 2. Conor Hassard 2:01:43, 3. Mark Coyle 2:06.08; Olympic Clydesdale—1. David Smith
2:34:18, 2. Roman Galas 2:40:11, 3. Sean
Lamb 2:45:03; Olympic Aquabike—1. Terry Mooney 1:39:47, 2. Peter Benner 1:40:01, 3. Ed Roman 1:40:37; Sprint overall—1. Drake Anzano 53:31, 2. Jack Braconnier 56:35, 3. Kevin Trinchere 56:47; Sprint Clydesdale—1. Chase Porter 1:14:16, 2. Jerry Malone 1:18:26, 3. Billy Fisher 1:18:33; Sprint Aquabike—1. Andrew Reiter 45:12, 2. Terry Scott 45:35, 3. Patrick Donahue 45:46.
Women
Olympic overall—1. Sharon Schmidt-Mongrain 2:11:53, 2. Lindsay Leigh 2:20:01, 3. Ashley Forsyth 2:21:04; Olympic Athena—1. Jennifer Slicks 3:29:19, 2. Lori Mayer 3:40:10, 3. Kathryn Spadanutacastello 3:41:19; Olympic Aquabike—1. Barbara Addis 1:37:15; 2. Allessia Polemi 1:40:40; 3. Tracy Chin 1:44:35; Sprint overall—1. Dana Palumbo 1:00:38, 2. Shannon Gillespie 1:02:58, 3. Midge Kerr 1:07:24; Sprint Athena—1. Vanessa Halloran 1:24:33, 2. Jennifer Hunter 1:27:00, 3. Megan Pinand 1:27:41; Sprint Aquabike—1. Peggy Pergolese 49:02, 2. Cindy Eberhardt 59:00, 3. Beth Nolfe 1:13:24.
Relay
Olympic relay—1. Team Inspira 2:17:25, 2. Team Swim Bike Run Poker 2:18:32, 3. Team Doka USA 2:25:59; Sprint relay—1. Team Prefontaine 1:05:11, 2. Team Goliathon 1:10:37, 3. Team Inspira Girls 1:13:37.
