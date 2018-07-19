Blake and Jayden Kurtz, brothers and students at Port Republic Elementary School in Galloway, made it to the podium at the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Track and Field National Club Championship last week in Orlando, Florida.
Both ran their personal best times and placed in the top three at the national event held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. The top eight in each event made the podium.
Blake Kurtz, 13, came in first, defeating 35 other runners in the 1,500-meter run in 4 minutes, 35.65 seconds. He came back from third on the final straightaway to win the national title.
Blake, who will be in eighth grade this upcoming school year, went undefeated in his age group for the 1,500 this season, winning the AAU national region qualifier, the district title and the region qualifier.
Also, Blake qualified for the 800-meter finals with a personal best 2:14.51 and finished ninth overall.
Jayden Kurtz, 8, came in third out of 35 runners in the 800 (2:33.43), a personal best. Jayden, who will be in third grade this fall, also competed in the 400.
Earlier this season at the AAU district qualifier, Jayden finished fourth in the 400 and third in the 800.
“They train very hard, and it’s just an awesome feeling to watch them compete,” said Brandon Kurtz, the boys’ father.
Kurtz and his wife, Jenise, who both have a background in track and field, coach their sons and said that they are proud of their boys achievements this year.
The boys compete and train with the Hamilton Flying Knights track and field team in Hamilton Township.
