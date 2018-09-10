Rob Malloy, of Toms River, and Jenn Penata, of Philadelphia, were the overall winners of the SUP AC Summer Race Series on Sunday.
The series consisted of five races from May to September in Atlantic City.
Malloy, 16, who won four of the five races, finished with 4,500 points. Penata won her second straight women’s division title with 3,000.
Eddie Okinsky, of Pine Beach, placed second in the men’s division with 3,500 points. Daryl Hadley, of Toms River, was third (1,500).
Zach Steiner, of Margate, finished fourth (1,000) and John Siracusa, of Ventnor, was sixth (700).
Emma Engle, of Toms River, placed second in the women’s division with 1,850 points. Erica West, of Red Bank, was third (1,250).
In the over-50 men’s division, Larry Goldstein, of Manhattan, won with 3,500 points. In the over-50 women’s division, Leann Dunbar of Annapolis, Maryland, and Marsha Worthington tied for first place with 1,000 points.
Ed Engle, of Toms River, and John Ahern, of Ocean City, finished second and third, respectively, in the over-50 men’s division.
