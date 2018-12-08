Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan (6) passes the ball during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Callahan This is a 2017 photo of Joe Callahan of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image reflects the Green Bay Packers active roster as of Monday, June 12, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
A possible season-ending injury for Aaron Rodgers, right, led the Green Bay Packers to promote 2011 Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan, left, to their active roster. The quarterbacks are seen here during training camp.
Joe Callahan, a 2011 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, played well in his preseason appearances with the Green Bay Packers and was their No. 3 quarterback in the regular season. Tony Avelar / ASSOCIATED PRESS Joe Callahan, a 2011 graduate of Holy Spirit High School, played well in his preseason appearances with the Green Bay Packers and was their No. 3 quarterback in the regular season. Tony Avelar / ASSOCIATED PRESS Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan (6) throws against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Mike Roemer Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan (6) scramble against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Mike Roemer Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan (6) scramble against the Oakland Raiders during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer) Mike Roemer Tim Rounds Tim Rounds
Holy Spirit's quarterback Joe Callahan, 4, center gets away from St. Joe's Kaiwan Lewis, 15, left and teammate Josh Moore, 64, right in the first half of high school football game at St. Joe High School Saturday, Oct 3, 2009.
Holy Spirit QB 4 Joe Callahan and 11 Nigel Jones celebrate Jones' TD during the 1st half. Friday October 1 2010 St. Joseph at Holy Spirit High School Football. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Holy Spirit High School graduate Joe Callahan is 11 for 19 for 103 yards in two games during the preseason.
Holy Spirit alum Tommy Worthington shows the cleats he designed for Joe Callahan to wear during last Sunday's game.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Callahan warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers' Joe Callahan throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers Joe Callahan participates in an NFL football training camp practice, Saturday, Aug 5, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers Joe Callahan participates in an NFL football training camp practice, Saturday, Aug 5, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers' Joe Callahan rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Holy Spirit graduate Joe Callahan is expected to get some playing time for the Packers on Thursday night against the Eagles.
Green Bay Packers Joe Callahan participates in an NFL football training camp practice, Saturday, Aug 5, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Absecon's Joe Callahan, a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packer, throws a pass to a young player at the Absecon Blue Devils summer skills camp.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan works out with kids at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan works out with kids at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan works out with kids at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan works out with kids at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan is recognized as a former Blue Devil at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Joe Callahan works out with kids at a football camp in Absecon, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
October 22, 2010: Holy Spirit's quarterback Joe Callahan (4) gets off a pass in the 2nd quarter against Hammonton, Friday night in Absecon. (PHOTOS BY: WILLIAM A. GUERRO)
He spends Sundays in front of his TV, watching the Eagles and other NFL teams. His cellphone is always nearby, just in case a team wants to bring him in for a tryout.
"It's tough to watch sometimes, knowing that I've been there," Callahan said. "You think that you should be out there, doing just as well as the guys you're watching."
He was out there last season.
After Green Bay starter Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, Callahan was the Packers' No. 2 quarterback behind Brett Hundley. The 6-foot-1, 216-pounder made his official NFL debut in the season finale against Detroit, completing 5 of 7 passes for 11 yards on the final series of a 35-11 loss to the Lions.
He had a good performance in the Eagles' preseason finale against the New York Jets, completing 18 of 26 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He knew he had no shot of sticking with the Birds — Carson Wentz, Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld were shoo-ins to make the team — but hoped another team would offer him an opportunity.
He's had a few chances.
Callahan, 25, has worked out with the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.
In each case, he carried a backpack and duffel bag full of clothes.
"You always pack as if it's going to be your last trip, that you're going to get signed," Callahan said. "I bring five or 10 outfits with me for different situations."
To call them workouts is stretching it a bit, however. It's more like football's version of a casting call.
Monday is typically workout day for free agents. They gather on a practice field and get only a few minutes to try to convince the coaches they are worthy of a contract.
"Quarterbacks usually get 15 to 30 throws," he said. "You're out there for about 20 minutes, and then you hope for the best. Afterward, you get some sort of feedback and then they tell you, 'We'll be in touch.' All the feedback I've gotten has been positive. They told me, 'If we don't sign you in the next few weeks, we'll be signing you to a futures contract after the season.' I hope they're being honest."
Callahan hoped for another opportunity this past week. He was watching the Eagles-Redskins game when Washington quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a broken leg. McCoy was making his first start in place of Alex Smith, who had a similar injury one week earlier.
Washington had signed free agent Mark Sanchez after a tryout two weeks ago and was now set to audition more quarterbacks. The Redskins wound up signing Josh Johnson, who hasn't been in the league since 2013 and hasn't thrown a pass since 2011.
"I really felt bad for Colt because he had waited a long time to get that opportunity," Callahan said. "I was hoping the Redskins would call me, but I was told they wanted someone with more experience."
If he isn't signed soon, there could be another opportunity.
Negotiations are ongoing between the Arena Football League and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to bring an AFL franchise to Atlantic City to play at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Having a hometown hero as the quarterback would appear to be a no-brainer.
"I haven't heard anything about it, but it's something that might be a possibility," Callahan said. "But my top priority is playing in the NFL again. That still comes first for me."
It's why Callahan endures the bitter cold and biting wind to throw passes to an old high school teammate on a youth league field.
The NFL is only a phone call away, and he has to stay ready.
He always keeps his bags packed, just in case.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
