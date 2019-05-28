Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sergio Martinez, right of Argentina connects to the head of Kelly Pavlik of Youngstown, OhIo, during the WBC middleweight championship fight, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Saturday, April 17, 2010. Martinez won by unanimous decision
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
Sergio Martinez, right of Argentina connects to the head of Kelly Pavlik of Youngstown, OhIo, during the WBC middleweight championship fight, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City Saturday, April 17, 2010. Martinez won by unanimous decision
Edward Lea
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
What are the top 10 boxing matches held in Atlantic City?
Atlantic City once rivaled - and maybe even surpassed - Las Vegas as the unofficial "Boxing Capital of the World." Starting in the 1980s, the resort hosted some of the best fighters and fights in the sport. Thrilling brawls and stunning knockouts were earned at Boardwalk Hall and casino showrooms.
Dave Weinberg breaks down his 10 most memorable fights held in Atlantic City over the last 30 years.
1 of 10
AP Photo/Richard Drew
A record crowd of 21,785 showed up to see a matchup of boxing's top two heavyweights. The arena crackled with electricity and deafening roars erupted when Tyson flattened Spinks in 91 seconds.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Ring Magazine's 1998 Fight of the Year was arguably the most exciting fight of the entire decade. For 10 rounds, the two lightweights waged an action-packed bout that saw Robinson earn a split decision. Both fighters received a standing ovation.
Anthony Smedile
Approximately 7,000 fans braved a snowstorm and bitter cold to see if Barkley could retain his WBC middlweight title against the legendary Duran. Duran earned the belt with a split decision in an intense, thrilling fight that was Ring's Fight of the Year.
MARY GODLESKI
The two had split the first two meetings. The rubber match was epic. Both fighters displayed unbelievable courage and determination during Gatti's unanimous decision win. Gatti and Ward wound up in adjoining beds at the hospital afterward.
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
An estimated 20,000 fans - the second-largest crowd for a fight in Atlantic City - showed up to see if Foreman could continue his amazing comeback. Big George had his moments, but Holyfield's mix of boxing skills and toughness carried him to a unanimous decision.
Gatti, who died in 2009 under mysterious circumstances, was the kind of fighter who could make a shadow-boxing session exciting. He retained his super-featherweight title with a fifth-round TKO in a brutal bout that earned Ring Magazine's Fight of the Year.
Edward Lea
Martinez, who fought three big bouts in Atlantic City, retained his middleweight title with an 11th-round knockout that ended a thrilling, bloody brawl that was The Press Fight of the Year. Martinez suffered a broken nose and Barker's face was marked with cuts and bruises.
Edward Lea
Taylor was the undefeated middlweight champ who had beaten the legendary Bernard Hopkins. Pavlik, with thousands of fans from Youngstown, Ohio cheering him on, recovered from early punishment to stun Taylor with a seventh-round TKO.
EDWARD LEA
This fight showed the brutal, dangerous side of the sport. Morrison, who was 28-0 at the time, dominated the early rounds with a relentless attack, but ran out of steam. Mercer battered him in the fifth round, launching a 15-pounch flurry that left Morrison sagging helplessly against the ropes. Morrison died in 2013.
Golota had lost their first fight because of repeated low blows. In the rematch, he put Bowe on the canvas twice, but his old habits cost him again. An intentional head butt and three more low blows forced referee Eddie Cotton to disqualify Golota in a fight he was clearly winning.
Atlantic City used to be a "Ghost" town.
Busloads of fans would make the trek from Youngstown, Ohio, to watch former middleweight boxing champion and favorite son Kelly "The Ghost" Pavlik in action at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The stately arena was the site of his most memorable fights. Pavilk won the middleweight title there with a thrilling victory over Jermain Taylor in 2007. He was nearly knocked out in the first round but withstood Taylor's onslaught and rallied for a seventh-round TKO.
Pavlik made three more appearances at Boardwalk Hall, including epic bouts against Bernard Hopkins in 2008 and Sergio Martinez in 2010 before he retired in 2012.
After the Martinez fight, Pavlik was never the same fighter.
And Atlantic City was never the same fight town.
Boardwalk Hall's main arena hasn't hosted a fight in five years, since light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovlev defeated Hopkins on Nov. 8, 2014, and there is nothing on the horizon.
A year ago, it appeared as if boxing was finally poised to make a comeback as a major attraction in Atlantic City.
Main Events Promotions brought Kovalev-Eleider Alvarez I to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Aug. 4. A fun, outdoor weigh-in on the Boardwalk preceded a terrific fight. A capacity crowd of 5,642 saw Alvarez upset Kovalev with a seventh-round knockout.
Two weeks later, Top Rank had a card at Ocean Casino Resort.
HBO boxing analyst Jim Lampley devoted a segment of his "Fight Game" program to the resurgence of boxing in Atlantic City.
It never happened.
The Kovalev-Alvarez rematch, which seemed like a logical fight for Atlantic City, was held Feb. 2 in the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility in Frisco, Texas. The only signficant bout in town in the last nine months was the Claressa Shields-Christina Hammer women's middleweight unification fight at Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom on April 13.
Mainly, it's been left to Millville's Rising Star Promotions to keep boxing alive in town with its cards at Showboat Atlantic City. Another one is scheduled for July 20 featuring Millville junior-middleweight Thomas LaManna (27-2-1, 9 KOs).
Otherwise, it's been a steady (live) stream of disappointment and frustration for those of us holding out hope that boxing can still make a comeback on the Boardwalk.
Fights that used to come to Boardwalk Hall are now held at Madison Square Garden and the Barclay's Center in New York. World Boxing Council heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder scored a crushing, first-round knockout over Dominic Breazeale at the Barclay's Center on May 18. On Saturday night, Anthony Joshua will put his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization heavyweight belts on the line against Andy Ruiz Jr. at the Garden.
There's been talk of a Wilder-Joshua fight and/or a Wilder-Tyson Fury rematch in the coming months. How about holding at least one of them in Boardwalk Hall? Virtually all of the top heavyweights back in the day fought there, including George Foreman, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis and of course, Mike Tyson.
As of now, the next big event scheduled for the venue is a Celine Dion concert Feb. 22, 2020.
Or, as I've mentioned before, how about having a fight in an outdoor arena on the beach? I would consider bringing in one of the bands from the upcoming Warped Tour to serve as an opening act.
Glassjaw would be a perfect fit.
Pavlik will come back to town next month for a guest appearance during the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame's third annual induction ceremonies, which will include a boxing show at Ocean promoted by Golden Boy.
Under Ray McCline's guidance, the ACBHOF has done a tremendous job of honoring the fighters, trainers, managers, promoters and others who helped make Atlantic City a great boxing town for decades.
Unless there's a turnaround, however, the organization is going to run out of worthy candidates in about a decade.
When it comes to big-time boxing, Atlantic City is now a ghost town.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.