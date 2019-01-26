Baseball Hall of Fame voters have long history of making errors: Weinberg
Congrats to Mariano Rivera on his unanimous selection to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The former New York Yankees closer is certainly deserving of the honor. "Mo" is widely considered to be the best reliever in history, considering he has the most career saves (652), most playoff saves (42) and lowest career postseason ERA (0.70).
Yankee games just aren't the same without hearing "Enter Sandman" in the ninth inning.
But I have a beef bigger than the 34-ounce Gotham rib steak at Old Homestead Steak House at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
There is no way he should have been the first player to get named on every ballot.
I'd love to meet the clueless voters of the Baseball Writer's Association of America who decided Hank Aaron, Ty Cobb, Joe DiMaggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Willie Mays, Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Nolan Ryan, Mike Schmidt, Tom Seaver, Honus Wagner and Ted Williams weren't good enough to be on their ballots.
I don't care if those players weren't media darlings, if they blew off some interview requests or acted like jerks on occasion.
Stats and status are what should matter. All those players were among the best of their eras and have the numbers to back it up.
I speak from experience. I've been a voting member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame for approximately 20 years. When I get my ballot, I immediately go to boxrec.com to check out their records and accomplishments. I follow the same procedures when voting for the new Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame.
In the case of fighters, if the numbers add up, they get my vote.
Baseball's unanimous drought should have ended with the very first group. In 1936, Cobb, Ruth and Wagner were part of an incredible inaugural class that also included Walter Johnson and Christy Mathewson.
Cobb was the leading vote-getter with 222 of a possible 226 (98.2 percent).
Cobb's career batting average of .367 is still a record, as are his 12 batting titles and 54 steals of home. His record of 4,191 career hits stood until Pete Rose broke it in 1985 — Rose's exclusion from Cooperstown is a debate for another day — and his 2,246 career runs scored lasted until 2001.
If he didn't deserve it, then Ruth certainly did.
His 714 career home runs was the record until Aaron broke it. He also collected 2,213 RBIs, 2,062 walks, a .690 slugging percentage and 1.164 OPS.
More significantly, he represented a change in culture. Until he started swatting home runs at Fenway Park and the original Yankee Stadium, baseball was largely a small-ball sport. Before he slugged 29 homers in 1919, no one had ever hit more than 24.
His 60 dingers in 1927 was the record until Roger Maris hit 61 in '61.
Yet, somehow 11 voters didn't think Ruth deserved to be in the Hall.
Or how about the next generation or two of legends? Say hey, why were Aaron, DiMaggio, Mays, Frank Robinson or Williams left off some ballots? Aaron, Mays and Williams were clearly the best of their eras.
Aaron walloped 755 home runs and withstood his share of pressure while surpassing Ruth's mark. Incredibly, nine voters didn't think he was Hall of Fame worthy in 1982.
For my money, Mays was the best player in history. Beyond his amazing stats — 660 home runs, 338 stolen bases, .302 career average — he was also an amazing center fielder. You don't believe me? Check out video of his over-the-shoulder catch against Vic Wertz in the 1954 World Series.
He also has a local connection. In 1980, a year after getting elected with 409 of 432 votes (94.68 percent), Mays took a $100,000-a-year job with Bally's Atlantic City to visit schools, sign autographs and play golf with high rollers at Atlantic City Country Club.
Williams is the last player to hit .400 in a season (406 in 1941). He finished his 19-year career — he missed three full seasons and parts of two others while serving as a fighter pilot in World War II and the Korean War — with a .344 average to go with 521 homers and 2,654 hits.
Still, 20 voters left him off their ballots in 1966.
Along with Cobb, Williams deserves to be on the mantel with the all-time best hitters.
Speaking of which, why wasn't Mickey Mantle a unanimous pick?
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
