Baseball still a game to Mike Trout
There are two ways to make Millville residents lose their temper.
If you want to tick off the old-timers, bring up the Thanksgiving Day football game from 1955.
That was the year Millville High School's football team saw its 31-game winning streak snapped by rival Vineland.
Thunderbolts coach John Barbose received a car from fans at halftime. He was so upset after the 27-6 loss that he left the 1956 Oldsmobile at the field for a week.
What really rankles folks in the Holly City, however, is criticism of hometown hero Mike Trout, the two-time American League MVP.
They rushed to their favorite son's defense this past week after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred chose to lay the blame for Trout's perceived lack of popularity at the Los Angeles Angels outfielder's own Nike Force Zoom sneakers.
Manfred suggested that the league could help grow Trout's brand, but that he "has to make a decision to engage. It takes time and effort."
"Mike is a better person than he is a player and that's hard to do!!" Millville High School baseball coach Roy Hallenbach tweeted. "He is a great source of pride to his family and those who know him!!"
Manfred evidently does not know him well.
If he did, he'd realize Trout has no interest in having his brand enlarged.
The 26-year-old could be huge.
He is the best player in the game, and it's not even close.
He's got that small-town charm, a quick smile and an easy-going personality. He has a great sense of humor, as evidenced by the hysterical commercial for the sports drink BodyArmor that shows him strapped into a 1950s-era "fat jiggling" machine.
Although he plays in Anaheim, outside of Los Angeles, he's never bought into the L.A. lifestyle.
Trout has never been in trouble with the law, never been accused of taking banned substances, never dated a reality TV star.
Despite the team he plays for, I'm guessing he's no angel. It's just that he'd prefer to be the subject of videos that are shown on ESPN than TMZ.
He married his high school sweetheart, the former Jessica Cox, seven months ago. He spends his spare time golfing, fishing or hunting with childhood friends, family members and/or Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
He'd much rather blend in than stand out.
Here's an example.
In February 2013, Millville professional mixed martial arts fighter Bobby Fabrizi was competing at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Approximately 50 people from Millville showed up to support him. The fans included Trout, who like the others was wearing a black "Team Vendetta, Millville" T-shirt.
A few months earlier, Trout had been named the AL Rookie of the Year.
After Fabrizi lost to current UFC standout Jared Gordon, Trout was one of the first people to console him.
"I've known Bobby my whole life," Trout said that night. "He's a very good buddy of mine."
And his attitude hasn't changed.
Despite his MVP awards, he wears the same size hat as when he entered the league in 2011.
In the wake of the Manfred's comments, the website angelswin.com decided to start a hashtag on Twitter called #MikeTroutMoments to shed some light. Fans, friends and teammates contributed tales of when Trout signed dozens of autographs before games, plucked one of his bats from the rack and handed it to an ailing youngster, played catch with a kid in the outfield before an inning.
For his part, Trout's tried his best to put the controversy to rest.
"I have received lots of questions about Commissioner Manfred's statements," Trout said Thursday in a statement from the Angels. "I am not a petty guy and really would encourage everyone to just move forward. Everything is cool between the commissioner and myself. End of story. I am ready to just play some baseball!"
That's all he's ever wanted.
To Mike Trout, baseball is still a game.
Millville would be proud.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
