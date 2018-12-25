Buena Regional wrestler's haircut incident could have been avoided
Mike Frankel's video of Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson getting his dreadlocks cut off prompted reactions from all over the country.
As of Monday afternoon, it had received 48,000 likes on Frankel's Twitter account, had been retweeted 12,000 times and had generated 11,000 comments.
It was shown on "Good Morning America" and "Today," by TMZ and countless other media outlets.
Politicians (Gov. Phil Murphy), athletes (Olympic wrestler Jordan Burroughs), rappers (Chance the Rapper) and film directors (Ava DuVernay) are among those who have weighed in on the issue.
"I don’t just wear locs," DuVernay tweeted. "They are a part of me. A gift to me. They mean something to me. So to watch this young man's ordeal, wrecked me."
Alan Maloney, the embattled referee who reportedly told Johnson he had to either forfeit the match or get a quick trim because he did not have the proper hair cover, has been vilified throughout social media.
Buena coach George Maxwell also has come under fire for permitting it to happen. The athletic trainer who wielded the scissors has been criticized. Johnson's parents, Charles and Rosa, have caught flak for not coming out of the stands and putting a stop to it.
Frankel, the sports director at SNJ Today, also was ripped for trying to frame the story as an example of incredible selflessness. After getting his haircut, Andrew won his 120-pound bout in sudden overtime to help Buena beat Cape-Atlantic League rival Oakcrest. After Maloney raised his hand in victory, Johnson received a standing ovation from the crowd while teammates congratulated him.
Five days later, his parents hired a lawyer.
Your feelings and reactions about what happened likely depend on your experience and background.
While Burroughs was outraged, some members of the local wrestling community had a different take on the issue.
"Are there social injustices and problems in this world? Absolutely," said Patrick Lynch, a two-time state champion for Ocean City High School and a former assistant coach at Absegami. "But this isn't one of them."
What DuVernay, Chance the Rapper, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr, saw as a racist, dehumanizing act, Lynch and others saw as just another day in the life of a wrestler.
This is not the first video to show a wrestler getting his hair cut. The Twitter handle "WeAreWrestlers" posted one Sunday from a New Jersey high school meet from last year featuring Bishop Ahr and Edison. The 45-second video shows a man, presumably a coach, taking a pair of scissors to Edison's Matt Johnson's long, brown hair, leaving piles of it on the gym floor in the process. Johnson, no relation to Andrew Johnson, won his 182-pound bout by pin.
"Wrestlers are wired different," Lynch said. "We just are. If someone gives you a choice between getting your hair cut and not wrestling, you don't even think twice. You go out on the mat. It's not a big deal. Hair grows back."
Accounts about what transpired before and during the meet have varied.
Referees typically conduct prematch inspections in which they explain rule changes, examine equipment and check wrestlers for grooming violations involving fingernails, facial hair, hair and skin.
It is at that point that long hair is addressed.
"I can't tell you how many haircuts I had and how many I gave over the years," said Rob Haydak, a former wrestler at Vineland High School who also coached at Sacred Heart. In 2008, he was in the corner when Scott Kelley reached the state finals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall against Scott Winston.
"The running joke with Scott (Kelley) was that he always tried to get out of haircuts by tucking it behind his ears. I'd take one look at him and say, 'Nice try. Now come over here.'"
A couple of years ago, the National Federation of State High School Associations changed the rule so that wrestlers had to have a hair cover that attaches to the headgear.
Referee Ron Roberts, a former standout wrestler at Buena, told the Courier-Post that he visited Buena two weeks ago on his own time to go over some of the new rules and addressed the hair cover regulations. He also said Johnson had a hair cover last Wednesday but that it was not within the regulations.
In their attorney's statement, Andrew Johnson's parents suggest that Maloney missed the weigh-in and that when he did evaluate the wrestler he did not mention any need for a hair cover.
According to Frankel, Maloney raised the issue when Johnson stepped on the mat for his bout. Maxwell and the coaches argued. Maloney said Johnson would either have to get a haircut or forfeit.
According to the attorney's statement, Johnson agreed to the haircut without any influence from Maxwell or other coaches but did so "under duress."
The whole matter should have been addressed before the meet.
Maloney should have realized Johnson's hair was an issue and required him to produce his hair covering during the prematch inspection. If Johnson didn't have one, he could either get his hair cut in the locker room or Maxwell could have found someone else to fill the weight class.
"I would have sat him," Lynch said. "It's like a football player showing up without his helmet."
The episode certainly shouldn't have happened in the gym, with stands packed and with fans and media nearby with cell phones and TV cameras at the ready.
If there's no video, there's no story.
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
