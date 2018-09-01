Can Eagles repeat? Sure. Will they? Well ...
Coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Nick Foles both wrote books about the Philadelphia Eagles' magical Super Bowl run.
Pederson's "Fearless: How an Underdog Becomes a Champion" details his aggressive philosophies and describes his willingness to take chances — Philly Special ring a bell? — that resulted last season in the Eagles winning their first championship since 1960.
Foles' tome, entitled "Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds," chronicles his rise from a struggling backup who contemplated retirement to riding on a float in Disney World as the MVP of Super Bowl LII.
Both are now ready to turn the page on last season and start a new chapter.
Since the team received its gaudy, diamond-encrusted championship rings, Pederson has been trying his best to get the players to move on from their 41-33 victory over New England.
He's gone to great lengths to try to prevent the Eagles from suffering from the same Super Bowl hangover that has given so many other teams headaches over the years.
As anyone who has ever guzzled too much champagne can attest, it's not easy. There's a reason only one team — New England in 2003 and 2004 — has won back-to-back Super Bowls in the last 20 seasons.
Pederson has gone to great lengths to get the team focused on the upcoming season — he even had a Super Bowl champions sign removed from the locker room this past week at the request of some veterans — but it remains to be seen if the team is ready to move forward.
Are they capable of winning again? Absolutely.
This season's Eagles team is stocked with talent. When healthy, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, tight end Zach Ertz, tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson, guard Brandon Brooks, safety Malcolm Jenkins and quarterback Carson Wentz are all among the top five in the NFL at their respective positions.
If Wentz isn't ready for Thursday's opener against Atlanta, Foles has shown he's more than capable of carrying the offense in the interim, his inconsistent preseason notwithstanding.
I think the Eagles will miss running back LeGarrette Blount more than they realize as both a short-yardage runner and a leader in the locker room, but there is enough talent in the backfield to pick up the slack with Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles.
And they will be running behind the best offensive line in the NFL.
Defensively, they will miss slot cornerback Patrick Robinson, who signed with New Orleans as a free agent, but Sidney Jones has shown promise as his replacement. Their front four — actually their front eight — is deep.
If there is a concern, it's that middle linebacker Jordan Hicks has yet to show he can stay healthy for a full season.
Will they repeat? Doubtful.
There is a reason why the new Atlantic City sports books have listed the over/under on Eagles' wins this season at 10.5. A strong schedule and the fact that their green jerseys now have targets on the backs will make it difficult to recapture the magic.
Yes, they will be good again. Another division title is certainly within reach and perhaps even a playoff win or two.
But I don't think Philly will be quite as special this time.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.