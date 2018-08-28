Cape May's Got Game crew had special help with $900,000 catch
Bill Orlip Jr. had saltwater in his veins.
Before he died in 2010, Captain Bill was a legendary angler who had a knack for hooking fish in waters from Florida to Cape May aboard the Jen & Tonic.
He caught another one Friday.
The 27th annual Mid-Atlantic billfish tournament was almost over. Bill's sons, Doug, 47, and Bill III, 50, were aboard Sean O'Donnell's Got Game at Wilmington Canyon, 77 miles off the coast of Cape May.
The crew had been searching for white marlin since 8:30 a.m. It was 2 p.m., and the tournament deadline was 3:30. Ninety more minutes and Got Game was going to get shut out.
Doug, the captain, reached under the sleeve of his sweat-stained T-shirt and tapped the tattoo on his left arm, which featured a fish hook and the words: "RIP Capt. Bill."
Then he touched his backpack, which contained his father's ashes.
"I take Dad along for all the big tournaments," Doug said. "We needed a miracle this time, and he always comes through for us."
It was not going to be easy. According to Doug, Sean and others, white marlin are devious, crafty and elusive.
More times than not, they get away.
"Finding a white marlin is like finding a unicorn," Doug said.
They present a different challenge than their colorful cousins. Blue Marlin, which must weigh a minimum of 400 pounds for the tournament, are beasts. Bringing one of them to the boat is an exhaustive, intense fight.
White marlin, which must weigh at least 65 pounds, require more patience.
At 2:30 p.m., it happened. O'Donnell hooked a white marlin that the Cape May-based crew thought had a chance of earning some prize money.
To qualify, however, Got Game had to be back at the Cape May tournament headquarters at the Canyon Club Marina for the weigh-in by 9 p.m. One minute later, and it wouldn't count.
"We took it nice and slow," O'Donnell said. "Everybody took turns checking the engine room to make sure there weren't any leaks or anything."
Doug Orlip backed the 45-foot Gamefisherman to the scales at 6 p.m. Weigh master Chris Booth glanced at the reading and announced it at 78 pounds, five pounds heavier than the previous leader in that category.
Spectators who had gathered on the dock broke into loud cheers.
O'Donnell, the Orlip brothers and mates Jordan Hammel, Spencer Scharf, Dave Scott and O'Donnell's 14-year-old son, Sean Patrick, smiled and hoped that a heavier fish didn't arrive in the next three hours.
None did.
At the awards banquet that evening, the prize money was announced.
Because he had spent approximately $30,000 to enter all the Calcuttas, or side bets, O'Donnell won a tournament-record $905,408.
He offered to buy everyone drinks at the nearby Cape May Marlin & Tuna Club.
"I'm not sure what the bar tab came to," O'Donnell said Sunday with a laugh. "But it was definitely worth it."
This was not the first time O'Donnell and his crew cashed at the Mid-Atlantic. In 2013, Hammell caught a 441-pound blue marlin that earned $236,522.
Friday's victory extended an odd streak.
Starting in 1998, they have earned prize money every five years.
They'd rather not wait until 2023 for the next win, but if it happens, you can be sure Captain Bill will be along for the ride, ready to deliver another miracle.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
