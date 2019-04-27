Once the NFL Draft ended on Saturday, the Eagles and the rest of the teams started scouring their scouting reports in hopes of signing a few rookie free agents.
"We have a lot of confidence in our ability to find guys after the draft," Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman said.
Here's a suggestion: Give Mark Clements a chance.
Offer the University of New Haven cornerback an invitation to your upcoming rookie minicamp. Let him show you the speed and aggressiveness that enabled him to lead the Chargers with 42 solo tackles and 10 pass breakups as a senior.
Spend a few minutes and talk to him. After you hear what he's been through in his career and his life, you'll realize he's special.
As well as he played in 2018, Mark's best season was probably 2017, even though the 5-foot-10, 200-pounder didn't register a single tackle or interception.
He spent his junior season at home in Mays Landing, caring for his gravely ill mother after she was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. He got a job with a landscaping company in Hammonton and looked after Roseann Clements after his shift.
After all she had done for him, it was the least he could do for her.
"I never met my father before he passed away, so my mom and my two older brothers (Trumaine and John) were all I had," Mark said. "She was everything to me."
Roseann was his biggest fan. Whenever Mark looked into the stands at Oakcrest High School, Worcester Academy and New Haven, he saw her cheering. She was also there for him off the field, holding his hand during chemotherapy treatments, consoling him over the murder of his oldest brother, supporting him at every turn.
Mark Clements has Type 1 Diabetes, which requires two or three Insulin shots per day. In 2011, his junior year at Oakcrest, oldest brother Trumaine was found shot to death inside a car in Pleasantville.
A year later, Mark was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Two days after attending his senior prom, he began three months' worth of chemotherapy, followed by another month of radiation. After missing a year of college, he spent 2013 at Worcester Academy in Massachusetts and played well enough to earn a scholarship to New Haven.
He became a four-year starter for the Chargers and one of their leaders. Roseann would have been proud.
Thursday marked a year since her death.
Clements was going to spend the day in his apartment, but changed his mind after talking with his brother John, a former football standout at St. Joseph High School and the University of New Hampshire.
"He told me that staying in the house wouldn't have been what my mom would have wanted," Mark said. "She wouldn't want us to be sitting around sad all day."
He went to lunch with one of his professors, Robert Cuozzo, who has been a teacher, mentor and friend.
"One of the things he said to me was, 'Whatever you do in life, you are going to be a success,'" Mark said. "That meant a lot to me."
He will achieve a special milestone May 22. After seven years' worth of tragedy and adversity, he will graduate with a degree in sports management.
But another goal remains.
"I still remember the lessons my momma taught me," he wrote on Twitter with a picture of his mother. "But now it's my turn to show you how far they brought me."
He wants the opportunity to play in the NFL.
After all he's been through, he deserves it.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
