College basketball belongs at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
David Weinberg
Sportswriter/columnist
Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.
Jim Whelan was a huge college basketball fan.
Before the former Atlantic City Mayor and state senator died Aug. 22, 2017, one of his favorite events was the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament, which was held at the arena that now bears his name from 2007 to 2012.
Jim, a Temple University graduate, was always courtside, cheering for his Owls while wearing his cherry Temple sweatshirt.
There’s no doubt he would have been back there Saturday to watch Temple take on Davidson College in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Boardwalk Classic.
As it was, there was no shortage of fans from Temple or any of the other seven teams that participated in what was an incredible event.
Kudos to the Atlantic City Sports Commission, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, sports marketing firm Endeavor/IMG and everyone else who had a hand in bringing the tournament to town.
It checked all the boxes in terms of what a sports event is supposed to bring to Atlantic City.
Fans from all eight teams filled the sideline sections of the lower bowl, especially those Penn State fans who were roaring “We Are!” during every break in the action of their game against North Carolina State and the huge contingent that showed up to watch Temple take on Davidson.