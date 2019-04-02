Darren Sproles has been playing football since he was eight years old.
"Soccer was my first love," he said during an appearance at the Ocean City Sports Memorabilia Show on Saturday. "But when I was in third grade, my dad (Larry) put me in football, and I've been playing it ever since."
Sproles, who will turn 36 in June, may play for at least one more season. And if he does, it almost certainly will be with the Eagles.
He is an unrestricted free agent, but both Eagles Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and coach Doug Pederson indicated at the NFL owners meetings last week they would love to have him back for a sixth season with the team if he chooses to continue playing.
Sproles indicated Saturday the two sides have talked, and he seemed confident that if he does play this season, it will be with the Birds.
"I've had some calls from other teams," he said. "But if I come back, I want to come back with the Eagles."
His decision will be based entirely on his health.
Injuries sidelined him for the bulk of the last two seasons. A knee injury and broken arm — suffered on the same play against the New York Giants — limited him to just three games in 2017. He watched from the sideline while the Eagles won Super Bowl LII.
Last season, a nagging hamstring injury forced him to miss 10 games.
"I pushed myself too hard in the beginning," Sproles said. "Coming off that knee (injury), I tried to 'go-go' early and put a strain on my hamstring. Then I tried to come back from that too soon and wound up just making it worse."
When he finally did play, he played well.
He rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and had 11 receptions for 148 yards and two TDs (13.5 yards per catch) in the last five regular-season games.
That success is what is tempting him to play one more season.
"I didn't get a full season to show what I can do," Sproles said. "I felt like I left something out there, like I have something left in the tank."
The Eagles already have a lot of depth in the backfield.
Newly acquired Jordan Howard became the fifth running back on the current roster, joining Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams and Boston Scott.
Donnel Pumphrey was signed to a reserve/futures contract, and the team is also expected to take a running back — Millville's Ryquell Armstead and Wildwood's Wes Hills would be possibilities — in the draft.
"Getting Jordan was big for us," Sproles said. "Last year, we were missing that big power runner who can pound the ball inside like LeGarrette Blount did (in 2017)."
But there is room for Sproles in the backfield and in the locker room.
No one on the roster has his versatility. When he's healthy, Sproles is one of the league's most dynamic players, capable of breaking a game open as a runner, receiver and a punt returner.
He's also unselfish, a trait he displayed when a fan asked him Saturday what it feels like to score a touchdown.
"It feels good," Sproles said, "but to be honest, picking up a blitz and having (Nick) Foles or (Carson) Wentz throw a TD pass on the play feels better than if I scored one myself."
After enjoying the sun-splashed afternoon in Ocean City, Sproles was scheduled to fly back to his offseason home in the San Diego area, where he lives with wife Michel and daughters Brianna, 17, Devyn, 9, and Rhyan, 7.
Sproles had hinted he was going to retire after the 2017 season but changed his plan on the advice of his family when his knee injury kept him from playing in the Super Bowl.
Last season's hamstring problem has prompted him to rethink his future once again.
When he does finally retire, he hopes to become a high school football coach while also working to improve his golf game. He's an avid golfer who counts Torrey Pines in San Diego among his favorite courses.
But he's not sure if he's ready to give up football.
Sproles' desire and drive are still there. His decision will be based solely on if his body can hold up for a 15th NFL season. He said he will find that answer during his grueling workouts in San Diego this month.
"People have told me that I'll know when it's time to retire," he said. "They said that when you stop having fun, it's time to stop playing. Well, I'm still having fun out there."
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
