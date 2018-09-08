Eagles' Philly-Philly stirs memories of sandlot football in Cape May
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor returned to his locker stall at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday to see a message from former teammate Trey Burton on his Twitter feed.
"Nice throw," Burton wrote.
Takes one to throw one.
Burton's 1-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII made Philly Special one of the most famous plays in franchise history.
Agholor nearly matched the former Eagles tight end Thursday night, connecting with Foles for a 15-yard gain on a play called Philly-Philly.during their 18-12 victory over Atlanta.
"The last time I threw a pass was during the spring game (at the University of Southern California)," Agholor said. "And it was an interception."
Although it won't become as famous as Burton's epic pass, Agholor's toss in the third quarter was still important because it gave the Eagles' offense some much-needed momentum and woke up the crowd.
The energy and enthusiasm generated by the championship moment had faded. Fans like Atlantic City High School boys basketball coach Gene Allen —his selfie video of him singing "Fly, Eagles, Fly" in the stands is awesome — who were so stoked at watching the banner unveiled at the top of the Linc were growing frustrated at the offense's inability to build off the defense's momentum.
Credit coach Doug Pederson for recognizing it and doing something about it.
Third-and-five from the Falcons' 41-yard line. An injury on the field allowed Nick Foles to have a quick chat with Pederson near the sideline.
Pederson checked his laminated play sheet — it's so big and colorful it looks like the menu at Ocean View restaurant in Cape May — and picked a play he remembered from the Super Bowl.
"I went over there to talk to him to say this might be a good time (for a trick play)," Foles said. "He pointed to the call sheet and it was like, 'That was what I was coming over here for.'"
Not the Philly Special, however.
It was a trick play New England had run earlier in the Super Bowl that would have gone for a big gain if Tom Brady hadn't acted as if his hands were covered in "At the Beach" Super Smooth Body Lotion from Bath & Body Works — don't judge me — and dropped the pass.
Pederson filed it away in his personal play list, just in case there was ever an occasion where he would need a little razzle dazzle.
"It's called Philly-Philly," Pederson said. "We were looking for a big play, somebody to make a play, and you kind of look for that from time to time."
The fact that Foles was playing instead of Carson Wentz was a key factor in picking it.
While he doesn't not have Wentz's scrambling ability, Foles is very athletic, having been an outstanding basketball player in high school in Texas.
"Nick Foles is the ultimate athlete," Agholor said. "I knew if I just gave him an opportunity, he'd go get it."
Running back Corey Clement, who also had a role in Philly Special, took a handoff from Foles and ran to his left, then flipped the ball to Agholor who was running to his right.
Agholor pulled up and lofted a perfect pass to Foles in the flat, who sprinted up field for the 15-yard gain before going out of bounds.
"I actually (catch passes) every time I warm up," Foles said. "It's a way for me to go out there and be a kid again for a little bit."
The play brought me back to the days when you used your finger to draw plays in the dirt on the sandlot — I'll buy a beer for anyone under 40 who can tell me what a sandlot is without using Google — or in my case, the big yard across the street from the Wunders' house on Trenton Avenue in Cape May.
The center hiked the ball sideways. Pass rushers had to count three Mississippis before crossing the line. The sideline was the sidewalk. There was no other sideline except for the porch of the nearest house.
The end zone was the cement driveway about 50 yards away. You didn't dive in the end zone unless the game was on the line.
"I love having plays like that," Foles said. "Our team loves it. I mean, everybody loves a good trick play."
One Mississippi, two Mississippi, three Mississippi ...
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
