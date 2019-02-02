Eagles' Philly Special never gets old: Weinberg
Several friends extended invitations the last couple weeks to watch the Super Bowl with them Sunday.
With one important caveat.
"Feb. 3rd, Super Bowl Party at my house," the messages read. "*Minor detail, we will be watching last year's Super Bowl."
I'm in.
Unless you went to Vineland High School with Los Angeles Rams rookie offensive lineman Jamil Demby, Super Bowl LIII holds little interest for local fans.
They'd much rather watch a replay of Super Bowl LII.
Sure, everybody knows what happens. The Eagles celebrated their first championship since 1960 with a 41-33 victory over New England at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But every replay still produces goosebumps for Eagles fans.
Especially when running back Corey Clement, tight end Trey Burton and quarterback Nick Foles run the Philly Special, which will forever be remembered as the most famous play in franchise history.
Oh, there have been quite a few memorable plays through the decades. The original Miracle of the Meadowlands and various sequels come immediately to mind. So does Fourth-and-26, which made Freddie Mitchell a legend in his own mind.
That play, which helped the Eagles rally for a 20-17 overtime victory over Green Bay in the divisional round of the 2003 playoffs, topped the list for almost 15 years. I think I still have a commemorative T-shirt buried at the bottom of a drawer.
But Philly Special tops them all because of the circumstances and the impact.
Thirty-seconds left in the first half of the Super Bowl. Fourth-and-goal from the Patriots' 1-yard line. Eagles leading 15-12. The safe play would have been for coach Doug Pederson to send out Jake Elliott for a chip-shot field goal.
Instead, Foles wanders over and has a chat with Pederson. He suggests a play they had practiced in the lobby of the team hotel at the Mall of America.
The Eagles were said to be wary of running the play during their regular practices at the University of Minnesota and the walk-through at U.S. Bank Stadium, lest someone from the Patriots see it.
There was a rumor that Eagles Vice President of Security Dom DeSandro spotted someone high up in the stands of the stadium during the game, but he/she disappeared.
"Philly, Philly?" Foles asks.
"Let's go," Pederson says with a smile.
"A quarterback going out on a (pass) route?" Foles said after the game. "I was pumped."
Foles lined up in the shotgun next to Clement, then drifted closer to the right side of the offensive line as if he were changing a protection call.
Instead of moving back, however, he stopped behind right tackle Lane Johnson.
"The defensive end was lined up wider than I expected," Foles said. "I was like, 'I really need to sell this like I'm not doing anything.'"
When Foles stopped, center Jason Kelce snapped the ball to Clement, who ran to his left, drawing the Patriots' defense toward him.
Clement then flipped the ball to Burton, who was coming around for an apparent reverse. Burton, a former quarterback at the University of Florida, pulled up and threw it to wide-open Foles, who had drifted into the end zone.
Foles, who threw three TD passes en route to being named MVP of the game, thus became the first player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a TD pass in the same game.
Burton, who played this season with Chicago, will forever be tied to the play. It meant so much to him that when Bears coach Matt Nagy wanted to run a version of Philly Special, Burton refused to throw the pass.
Foles likely will follow Burton out of town in a few weeks. Despite his exploits and success, the Eagles have decided to stick with Carson Wentz. Foles probably is going to sign with Jacksonville, Denver, Washington or some other quarterback-starved team as a free agent.
But Philly Special will never be forgotten. It's a legendary play that has been immortalized with a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field that shows Foles and Pederson discussing it.
If someone wants to watch it again this weekend, fine by me.
What do you need me to bring? My wife makes a tasty taco salad. My smoked pork ribs are delicious. And there are two bottles of Patron chilling in my refrigerator that would come in handy for toasts at various points of Super Bowl LII.
Especially when it comes time for Philly Special.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
