Eagles' playoff chances all but gone after Cowboys' upset victory
The NFC East hasn't had back-to-back champions since coach Andy Reid, quarterback Donovan McNabb and company led the Eagles to four straight titles from 20011 to 2004.
It looks as if that streak is going to continue this year.
While the Eagles are still in contention to win the division again, their chances are receding faster than my hairline.
Their hopes took a big hit Thursday night.
Fans who were designing scenarios in which the Birds would finish in first place had figured Dallas would lose to New Orleans, and the Eagles would beat Washington on Monday night, thus creating a three-way tie for the top spot with four regular-season games remaining.
But the Cowboys threw a King Kong-sized monkey wrench into the works with a 13-10 victory over the Saints. No matter how the Eagles (5-6) fare against the Redskins (6-5), the Cowboys (7-5) will maintain at least a share of the lead.
The Eagles' margin of error is gone.
A loss to the Redskins on Monday night would be tough to overcome. Lose next week at Dallas, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson can go ahead and start scheduling offseason tee times.
Yet, there is still hope, however slim.
"That's the thing," Pederson said. "That's how crazy this business is, and especially in our division right now. We have to just focus on Monday night and trying to get that game and then move on to the next. Guys just have to stay focused on the task at hand and then move to the next one."
The task is almost as daunting as the waist-high piles of leaves in my backyard that must be raked/blown to the street.
For some reason, optimistic Eagles fans have penciled in a sweep of the Redskins as part of the march to the division title. Granted, Washington's offensive line is riddled with injuries, and Colt McCoy is now the quarterback. But Adrian Peterson has regained his Hall of Fame form and the Redskins' defense is as sturdy as ever.
And the Eagles aren't exactly healthy.
There's a chance cornerback Sidney Jones will play Monday, but the bulk of the secondary will still be filled with safety Malcolm Jenkins and a bunch of guys no one outside the NovaCare Complex had ever heard of until a couple of weeks ago.
Honestly, I'm not sure all of the players could pick out Cre'Von LeBlanc if he wasn't standing under his name plate in the locker room.
There's also talk that running back Darren Sproles could play for the first time since the season opener, but I don't see the point. Rookie Josh Adams has emerged as the workhorse back, while Corey Clement seems to be climbing out of the funk that enveloped him most of the season.
I'm thinking the Eagles are headed for at least two more losses — at the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) and at home against Houston (8-3) — meaning the best they can hope for is 8-8.
No way the Cowboys are going 1-3 or 0-4 down the stretch, not with games against Tampa Bay and the Giants on their schedule.
But look on the bright side.
Dallas' last championship came in Super Bowl XXX during the 1995 season, 23 years and three "Toy Story" movies ago. It was back in the day Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise" was the top song, and there was only one "Shade of Grey."
The Eagles can still bask in the glow of Super Bowl LII, when they adopted Meek Mill's "Dream and Nightmares" as their unofficial anthem.
And no one will ever forget "Philly Special."
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
