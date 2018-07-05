Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles is an honorary Walshy's Warrior: Weinberg
David Weinberg
Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.
Get email notifications on David Weinberg daily!
Whenever David Weinberg posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles joined another team a few days ago.
He became a member of Walshy’s Warriors.
On Saturday, a grainy video appeared on the Holy Spirit Spartan Football Facebook page.
It’s a message from Foles to Spartans assistant coach Bill Walsh, who has been waging a valiant fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
The Spartans have formed a group called Walshy’s Warriors that provides financial and emotional support for the coach.
“This is Nick Foles here,” Foles says in the video. “I just heard about your diagnosis of ALS. I just want you to know I’m thinking and praying for you. Keep fighting.”
Foles has been pretty busy these days promoting his new book, titled “Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure and Overcoming the Odds.”
Given his schedule and popularity, it’s probably surprising to some that Foles would take the time to reach out to someone he’s never met.
Not me.
Throughout his career, during the highs and the lows, the ups and the downs, the touchdowns and the interceptions, Foles has always remained a honest, genuine and caring guy.
Here’s another example.
Foles will enter training camp as the Eagles’ starting quarterback while Carson Wentz continues his rehab from the knee injury he suffered late last season.
At some point, Wentz will be healthy enough to play, meaning Foles — the guy who led the Eagles to their first NFL championship since 1960 with an amazing performance in Super Bowl LII — will go back on the bench.