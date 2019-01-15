Eagles' season was worthy of a boardwalk thrill ride: Weinberg
At least it was exciting.
The Philadelphia Eagles took their fans on a thrill ride that matches the Great Nor'easter, Zoom Phloom or anything else the Wildwood/North Wildwood Boardwalk offers.
Of course, it didn't compare to the famous Hell Hole ride at the old Sportland Pier, but what does?
There actually was a time when the Eagles seemed to be on that nausea-inducing attraction. The season was spinning out of control and the bottom was dropping out after an embarrassing 48-7 loss at New Orleans on Nov. 18.
That left them with a 4-6 record, and their playoff chances were less than 10 percent, according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Injuries were cropping up all over the lineup, especially in the secondary. Ronald Darby, Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod were lost for the season. Sidney Jones missed a significant chunk.
The offensive backfield wasn't much better. Running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement were hurt and were soon joined by quarterback Carson Wentz.
More injuries came during the playoffs. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery revealed he suffered broken ribs against the Bears last week. Guard Brandon Brooks tore his right Achilles tendon in the first quarter against the Saints.
Just like any true Philly fighter, they found a way to get off the canvas.
"I'm just so proud of how we fought through all that stuff," defensive end Brandon Graham said. "We have nothing to be ashamed of."
Thank goodness for Nick Foles.
For the second straight year, he came to the Eagles' rescue, like a Margate lifeguard pulling swimmers out of a riptide.
The bigger the game, the higher the stakes, the better he performed.
Granted, he struggled at times Sunday against the Saints, but once the Eagles got the ball back for one final comeback attempt, there was no doubt — zero — in my mind that Foles was going to find a way to reach the end zone and the Eagles were going to the NFC championship game.
That is until his on-the-mark pass slid through Jeffery's hands and into Saints cornerback Marcus Lattimore's.
After the pick, Jeffery slumped to the turf at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Foles was the first player to help him up.
"We definitely wanted to finish it off at the end," Foles said. "But at the end of the day, just to be out there with the guys one more time was really special, regardless of winning or losing. This game is all about relationships and helping one another. That's why we play this game."
It might have been Foles' last game with those guys.
Both coach Doug Pederson and Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman asserted Tuesday that Wentz will be the starter next season. If they bring Foles back, it will be as a backup.
Forget about keeping both quarterbacks.
Foles has indicated he wants the opportunity to be a starter, and he has earned it. With the Eagles out of that equation, he's more apt to wind up in Jacksonville, Miami, Denver or some other team that needs a quarterback.
There are other tough decisions ahead. Graham is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Running back Darren Sproles may want to play one more year.
But those are debates for another day.
Right now, Eagles fans should just take a breath and remember an exciting season. Although they came up short of winning another Super Bowl, the Eagles still took them on a thrilling ride.
That should be enough to carry them through until next season. If not, the Wildwood Boardwalk will reopen in the spring.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
