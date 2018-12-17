Sportswriter/columnist

Doug Pederson announced that Nick Foles will remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for at least one more game.

It shouldn't stop there.

Foles should be the Eagles' starting quarterback for the rest of this season, however long it lasts.

And yes, that includes the playoffs and even the Super Bowl, should the Eagles somehow make it for a second straight year.