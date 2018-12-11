Eagles should give Nick Foles a shot
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't dead, yet.
Seattle's 21-7 victory over Minnesota Monday night gave the Eagles hope. Oh, they have no shot of winning the NFC East, but there's a slight chance they can make the playoffs as a wild card.
The Eagles (6-7) are just a half-game behind the Vikings (6-6-1), who are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race, with three regular-season games remaining. Carolina (6-7) and Washington (6-7) are also in the mix, but both teams are in free fall.
A lot has to happen for the Eagles to get in, and it's a daunting task.
The Birds likely would have to win two of three against the Los Angeles Rams (11-2), Houston (9-4) and the Redskins. Meanwhile, the Vikings would need to lose two of three against Miami (7-6), Detroit (5-8) and Chicago (9-4).
There's one way the Eagles can enhance their chances.
Play Nick Foles.
The Eagles need a spark, and Foles is the one who can provide it. He proved that last season after Carson Wentz tore two ligaments in his knee against the Rams — Monday marked the one-year anniversary of that game — and was sidelined.
We're not talking about some scrub here. Foles not only led the Eagles to their first championship since 1960 but is the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.
He also put the "Special" in "Philly Special."
Critics will point to his performance at the beginning of this season — he started the first two games while Wentz was still rehabbing — as evidence he should stay on the bench.
Take a closer look at those games.
Foles threw for only 117 yards with an interception in an 18-12 win over Atlanta but provided the only offensive highlight with a 15-yard reception on an option pass from wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
He put the "Philly" in "Philly, Philly."
A week later, Foles went toe-to-toe and arm-to-arm with Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, throwing for 334 yards and a touchdown in a 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers back when the Bucs were rolling behind FitzMagic.
And he did it without some key offensive players.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Running back Josh Adams, now the Eagles' leading rusher, was on the practice squad. Wide receiver Golden Tate was playing for Detroit. Wide receiver Jordan Matthews was sitting home in Nashville.
Foles countered by getting other players involved. Agholor had eight receptions in each of the first two games and had a 50-yard catch against the Bucs. He had seven total receptions in the past four games.
Wentz has had an impressive season in many respects. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes against seven interceptions while completing 69.58 percent of his passes for a 102.19 rating. He's on pace to set the franchise record for completion percentage in a season, breaking the mark of 65.03 percent set by Sam Bradford in 2015.
But I'd suggest it's easier to be accurate when you seldom throw passes longer than 5 yards. Of his 279 completions, 37 have been for 20 yards or longer, and five have traveled at least 40 yards.
By comparison, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes has 66 20-yard gains and the Rams' Jared Goff has 60. Six quarterbacks have at least 10 40-yard completions.
There is no arguing that Wentz is the Eagles' franchise quarterback. The team reportedly is set to sign him this offseason to a long-term deal worth enough money to buy the state of North Dakota.
I'm sure he will have a terrific season in 2019 and regain the superstar form he displayed before he got hurt.
But for right now, the Eagles need a jolt.
They need someone "Special."
They need Nick Foles.
