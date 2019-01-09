Eagles should keep Foles, trade Wentz: Weinberg
Congratulations to Clemson University and freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the Tigers’ 44-16 beatdown of Alabama on Monday night.
Talk about an Alabama Slammer.
Lawrence, 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, rolled through the Tide like Ocean City surfer Rob Kelly riding a winter swell on Long Beach Island, which makes sense, considering they have the same hair.
Lawrence also bears a striking resemblance to another 6-6 quarterback whose dirty blond mane used to stick out of his helmet.
Check out photos from Nick Foles’ rookie year.
There is one more similarity.
Like Foles, Lawrence is going to look awfully good in a midnight green Eagles jersey in a few years.
In 2021 or 2022, Lawrence, 19, is going to be a top-three pick in the NFL draft. The Eagles should package the boatload of picks they’re about to receive in return for trading Carson Wentz this offseason to Jacksonville, Miami or some other team that’s desperate for a quarterback and tab him to be Foles’ heir apparent.
Yes, you read that right.
One of the Eagles’ quarterbacks is going to be cleaning out his cubicle at the NovaCare Complex after the season.
To me, it’s an easy decision.
Keep Foles.
The outcome of Sunday’s playoff game at New Orleans — I’m leaning toward the Eagles — shouldn’t matter. Foles has done more than enough to justify retaining him and trading Wentz for two or three first-round draft picks and perhaps a player or two.
I know, I know. Wentz has enormous potential and talent. He was enjoying an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before tearing two knee ligaments. He was having an impressive season this year until a stress fracture in his back forced him to the sideline again.
But he hasn’t been healthy since his junior year at North Dakota State.
The last four years have featured a broken wrist, broken ribs, a serious knee injury and now the stress fracture.
His middle initials should be MRI.
Meanwhile, the legend of Nick Foles continues to grow like Lawrence’s locks.
The wild-card victory at Chicago on Sunday added another chapter. Foles struggled a bit in the first half, but late in the fourth quarter, he delivered a fourth-down touchdown pass to wide receiver Golden Tate to give the Eagles a 16-15 lead.
Does he make mistakes? Sure. But there’s no denying Foles’ magical ability to come through in the clutch, to play his best when the stakes are highest, when the pressure is as heavy as a sumo wrestler.
Just ask New England.
He went toe-to-toe — make that arm-to-arm — with Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII and delivered the first Eagles championship since 1960.
Including the Super Bowl, Foles is 4-1 in playoff games for the Eagles. And his only loss, a 26-24 defeat to the Saints in the 2013 season, came after he had given the Eagles a 24-23 lead in the fourth quarter with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz.
Since replacing Wentz a month ago, Foles is 4-0. Three of the victories, against the Los Angeles Rams, Houston and Chicago, came against division winners. And he has seemingly rewritten the Eagles’ record book every game. He set a franchise single-game record by throwing for 471 yards against Houston on Dec. 21, then tied an NFL mark with 25 consecutive completions at Washington.
If he leads the Eagles to another title this season, there’s absolutely no way the Eagles can let him leave.
They should keep him anyway.
It’s a gamble. Wentz could realize the vast potential that prompted the Eagles to take him No. 2 overall in 2016. But let him do it for another team.
Take the money you’ve been saving for Wentz’s next deal and give some of it to Foles, then watch the Eagles compete for a Super Bowl every year. In 2021 or 2022, draft Lawrence, let him sit and learn behind Foles for a year, then give him the keys to the franchise.
In the meantime, ditch the Wentz Wagon and climb aboard the Foles Ferry.
Grab a seat on the sun deck, otherwise known as the stands at Lincoln Financial Field, and continue to enjoy the voyage for the next three or four years.
Like any cruise, it may not always be smooth sailing. The stadium gift shop might want to stock Dramamine.
But with Foles at the helm, it will ultimately reach its port.
