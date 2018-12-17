Enjoy the holidays with Saint Nick Foles: Weinberg
David Weinberg
Sportswriter/columnist
Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 25th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.
Get email notifications on David Weinberg daily!
Whenever David Weinberg posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Doug Pederson announced that Nick Foles will remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for at least one more game.
It shouldn't stop there.
Foles should be the Eagles' starting quarterback for the rest of this season, however long it lasts.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
And yes, that includes the playoffs and even the Super Bowl, should the Eagles somehow make it for a second straight year.