There must have been something special in the smoothie Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was drinking after a recent minicamp workout.
Or maybe he was just fired up a day after donning a pair of patriotic shorts - he said they were blue and white with stars on them - and watching on TV while his wife, Julie, and the rest of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team thumped Thailand 13-0 in the World Cup.
Not the best wardrobe choice, says the guy wearing a pair of pink shorts dotted with flamingos.
Ertz was quick to defend both the margin of victory and the celebrations that accompanied each goal.
"First of all, the first tiebreaker in group play (for the World Cup) is goal differential, so it would have been a crime for them to take their foot off the gas and finish second.
"Second, the best way to build team chemistry, and I think you guys saw it a couple years ago with us, is to celebrate with one another. When you're executing at a high level, the whole team gets excited and involved."
He has a point.
The Eagles' run to the championship in 2017 featured an array of choreographed routines after big plays. Ertz, and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, combined to simulate a baseball game after several touchdowns. Jeffery pretended to bowl over his teammates after scoring. Wide receiver Mack Hollins celebrated his first - and to date only - NFL touchdown by doing the "The Floss."
The defense got into the act by performing the "Electric Slide" after an interception by Corey Graham.
The soccer celebrations were a little over the top, though. Once the U.S. went ahead by seven or eight goals, it might have been time to curtail the antics or at least tone them down a bit.
Zach Ertz might have done well to follow that advice.
He was so impressed with the way the team performed during the minicamp that he proclaimed it to be the most talented Eagles team he's been a part of since arriving as a second-round draft pick in 2013.
"Obviously, it's early," he said. "It's June. But you look around the locker room and in terms of talent, I've never been on a team like this, from the top to the bottom of the roster."
At least he didn't called it a "Dream Team."
Evidently, he has a short memory.
Look closer and compare this team to the 2017 edition that earned the franchise's first championship since 1960. Offensively, the only clear upgrade is wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who should be better than Smith was in '17.
Quarterback Carson Wentz missed parts of the last two seasons with injuries. He has yet to appear in a playoff game, let alone win one.
There is depth at running back with Jordan Howard, rookie Miles Sanders, Corey Clement, Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, etc. They'll be hard-pressed to match the production of the 2017 backfield of LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Clement and Smallwood.
Tight end Dallas Goedert has yet to show he's better than Trey Burton. Brent Celek, the team's best blocking tight end, retired after the Super Bowl.
Right guard Brandon Brooks, who is arguably their best offensive lineman, is out with a torn Achilles. Left tackle Jason Peters is back after missing the 2017 playoff run, but is clearly in the fourth quarter of his career.
Several key members of the 2017 defense - end Chris Long, slot cornerback Patrick Robinson, tackle Beau Allen - are gone. Pro Bowl tackle Fletcher Cox and end Derek Barnett are coming off surgeries. Cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, and safety Rodney McLeod are also returning from injuries.
But the biggest difference is the backup quarterback.
Anyone who thinks Nate Sudfeld or Cody Kessler is capable of replacing Nick Foles had one too many Orange Crushes at Two Mile Inn last weekend.
That's not to suggest the Eagles won't be contenders. If Wentz stays healthy, they should be among the favorites in the NFC.
But in the meantime, take the foot off the gas and pump the brakes.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.