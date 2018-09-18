Ex-Cowboys star Dez Bryant could fix Eagles' poor reception
The message has been received.
The footballs, not so much.
Carson Wentz's ballyhooed return to action Sunday against Indianapolis won't turn out very well if the Eagles can't find some reliable wide receivers to team with Nelson Agholor.
You know you're in trouble when Kamar Aiken, who joined the team about 20 minutes ago, has more catches (five) than all the other Eagles' wideouts combined except for Agholor (16).
Mike Wallace, the guy they signed to replace Torrey Smith as their deep threat, is out indefinitely with a broken leg. He hadn't been too impressive before he got hurt, however, which might be the reason the Eagles are his fifth NFL team in the past seven seasons.
He joins an injured list that already includes Alshon Jeffery, whose last game was Super Bowl LII. Jeffery, the Eagles' best receiver, is recovering from offseason surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff, and he's likely to miss another game or two before he's medically cleared to suit up again.
Mack Hollins' most famous play remains the Floss dance move he used to celebrate a touchdown reception — his only career TD, by the way. He's on injured reserve with a groin injury. Shelton Gibson, who enjoyed an encouraging preseason, has yet to catch a pass. DeAndre Carter was waived Tuesday after catching one pass.
And it's not just the wide receivers.
Tight end Josh Perkins scored five fantasy points in Sunday's 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay with four receptions for 57 yards. Problem was, no one has him on their fantasy team. Heck, I'm not totally convinced that all of his own teammates knew he was even on the Eagles' active roster.
Meanwhile, rookie tight end Dallas Goedert, their top draft pick this year, barely touched the field against the Buccaneers and has one reception for 4 yards through two games.
They need help.
"I think we're constantly looking at adding depth and talent at any position and every position," coach Doug Pederson said. "And, obviously, that's probably the focal point right now."
The Eagles kicked so many tires Monday, their toes were swollen.
They presumably inquired about talented-but-troubled Josh Gordon, but New England snagged him for a conditional fifth-round pick. I think the Eagles were one of the few teams that may have been a good fit for him, considering their strong veteran leadership.
It worked wonders for running back LeGarrette Blount. He came to the Eagles last season with more baggage than an airport carousel but eventually became one of their more popular players. Running back Jay Ajayi also had the reputation as a selfish player in Miami but has been a model Eagle.
"When you bring in a player, there are a lot of things that go into it," Pederson said. "It's not only, can they play football, but how well will the current team embrace players? You lean a lot on the character and culture of your football team."
Some of the possible additions would require some heavy leaning.
The most talented receiver on the open market is Dez Bryant, who was released by Dallas in April as a cost-cutting move. He may no longer be an elite receiver, but he's unquestionably better than the guys the Eagles are using now.
No disrespect to Aiken and Gibson, but Bryant would be a tremendous upgrade. The thought of him lining up with Jeffery and Agholor would cause opposing defensive backs to break out in hives.
He also has a connection to the team. Eagles wide receiver coach Gunter Brewer recruited Bryant to Oklahoma State University in 2007 and coached him for three years. If anyone could form a bond with him, it's Brewer, who also coached Hollins at North Carolina and Hall of Famer Randy Moss at Marshall.
The Eagles clearly need to do something.
The reception around here hasn't been this poor since the days when people had rabbit ears on their TVs.
If all else fails, they could always turn to Nick Foles, who now has plenty of time on his hands. Laugh if you want, but he's got more receptions this year than Gibson and Wallace.
And everyone remembers the Philly Special.
