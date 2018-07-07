Ex-Eagle T.O. wrong to skip Hall of Fame induction: Weinberg
Leave it to Terrell Owens to make a Moc-kery of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He’s decided not to join former Eagles teammate Brian Dawkins and his other classmates at the official induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 4.
Instead, Owens recently announced that he will be delivering his acceptance speech that day at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, whose mascot is a Moc, short for mockingbird.
“After giving it much thought, I have realized just how much I want to celebrate what will inevitably be the best weekend of my life at a place that means so much to me,” Owens said in statement on Twitter. “Getcha popcorn ready!”