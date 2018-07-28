Golf is a lifetime love for 102-year-old artist
Mick Jagger: "I turned 75 on Thursday."
Louise "Bobbie" Rose: "Hold my beer."
Rose is five months away from her 103rd birthday. She looks younger than Mick — Keith Richards looks older than both of them — and is just as spry and energetic.
She's been playing golf for 70 years and has been an artist for even longer. Her passion for both hobbies likely is one reason she's still swinging and sculpting.
"Age is just a number," Rose said Wednesday at Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township. "I don't have any secret. I just like to keep active and keep challenging myself."
Her accomplishments as a golfer and an artist were both on display at Hidden Creek. Rose, who lives in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, was the guest of honor at the club's 19th annual Ladies' Member-Guest.
She also played in the tournament as part of a foursome with Edwina Hansen, wife of Hidden Creek owner Roger Hansen, plus Melanie Rice from Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, and Rose's daughter, Bonnie George, who is 74 and looks 44.
Like mother, like daughter.
Their bond also extends to golf. George carries a 7.1 handicap. Mom was also in single digits for decades and shot her age as recently as 10 years ago.
"You should have heard her swing," said LPGA tour player Julieta Granada, who was there Wednesday as a guest of the Hansens. "I don't watch someone swing; I listen. She made solid contact. The sound was so beautiful."
Rose's presence at the tournament was partially due to a painting that had been missing for decades until it turned up a few months ago in Florida.
In 1962, Rose and her late husband, Leon, had become friends with Leo Fraser, former owner of Atlantic City and Mays Landing Country Clubs and president of the PGA of America. Fraser, who died in 1986, was a big help to Rose in her golf career.
"Leo was such a nice man that I wanted to give him something as a way of saying thank you," Rose said. "To buy something at a store just wasn't good enough, so I decided to do a painting."
Rose created a vivid abstract that was a homage to Fraser's dedication to golf. It features a golf ball on a tee, along with a club and a pin with the No. 8 on the flag.
After Fraser died, the painting eventually was stored away, along with other memorabilia.
Over the winter, Fraser's daughter, Bonnie Siok, got a call about a possible water leak at her home in Florida. When she was checking out a storage closet, she came upon some memorabilia.
"I turned it over, and it was the painting she had given my father," Siok said. "The theme of the tournament this year was originally going to be about 100 years of women's golf attire. The theme was changed to 'Inspiration' because of Bobbie."
Art has been a part of Rose's life for nearly all of her 102 years.
She began painting as a child, then expanded into sculpting. Incredibly, at age 90, she took up welding.
Jagger was in kindergarten when Rose first took up golf.
"I was 32 and pregnant with my son (Michael, now 71) when my husband suggested we take up this 'old man's game,'" Rose said. "I picked up a club and said, 'This is a game I will play for the rest of my life.'"
Seventy years later, she's still at it.
Although she's won countless tournaments, one highlight came in 2006 when she captured the super-seniors division of a two-day tournament in Philadelphia.
Most of the golfers were 65. She was 90.
"That was the talk of the town," George said. "All the younger women couldn't believe they were beaten by a 90-year-old."
She still plays in tournaments with her children, who both have been considered among the Philadelphia region's top amateur players for years. And when she's not painting or sculpting — she gave up welding a few years ago — she can usually be found at a nearby driving range.
As Mick Jagger would say, "A rolling stone gathers no moss."
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesday and Sunday in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.