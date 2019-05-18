Someone recently asked a friend of mine his age on Facebook.
Instead of simply divulging his birthdate, he responded with a childhood memory from Cape May that befit his generation.
"I'm the 'Dump' on Elmira Street old!" he wrote on his Facebook page.
How old am I?
I'm eight TV channels old. Channels 3, 6 and 10 at first, then 17, 29, 48 from Philadelphia and 9 and 11 from New York.
I'm playing Little League while wearing an itchy, wool uniform and swinging a wooden bat old. Mr. Capehart was always the umpire. I can still hear him yelling, "Steeeerike!"
I'm Eagles tackle Jason Peters (37) is the only player older than my daughter old.
I'm a lime green tuxedo for the junior prom old. It matched my girlfriend's dress for the "Precious and Few" dance at the Holiday Inn in Wildwood Crest. Powder blue was the color of choice the following year for "Feelings" at the Top of the Marquis de Lafayette Hotel. My wife and I still laugh when we leaf through the photos.
I'm helping my mother ground our own coffee and collecting S&H Green Stamps at the A&P checkout counter on Washington Street in Cape May old. It was before the mall even existed.
I'm a human remote control old. When dad wanted the channel changed, you got up and turned the dial.