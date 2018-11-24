HBO boxing ends its epic run in Atlantic City
Bernie Dillon was ringside for HBO's first televised fight in Atlantic City.
He will also be there for the last one Saturday night.
The Dmitry Bivol-Jean Pascal light-heavyweight title fight at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will be HBO World Championship Boxing's final event. It ends a 45-year run that began with the Joe Frazier-George Foreman heavyweight championship fight Jan. 22, 1973, in Kingston, Jamaica.
HBO's first card in Atlantic City was held Dec. 14, 1979, at Boardwalk Hall. Heavyweights Gerry Cooney, Greg Page and Pinklon Thomas were featured in separate bouts.
The crowd included a 20-something Mainland Regional High School graduate who was just getting started in the casino business.
"I was working for Caesars at the time, but I wasn't involved with putting the fight together or anything like that," Dillon said with a laugh. "I was actually writing sports stories for the company newsletter."
He had a much bigger role in Saturday's card, which was HBO's 86th event on the Boardwalk.
Now Hard Rock's Vice President of Entertainment, Dillon worked with promoters Kathy Duva of Main Events, World of Boxing and Jean Pascal Promotions to bring Saturday's event to Hard Rock Live at Ettess Arena. Bivol was defending his World Boxing Association title against Pascal, the former World Boxing Council champ.
Dillon also was responsible for a slew of HBO's big fights on the boardwalk in previous years while working for Trump Entertainment. He even spent three years (1991 to '93) with HBO's pay-per-view arm, TVKO.
"I'm going to miss having HBO fights in Atlantic City," Dillon said. "I remember a lot of the big fights they did here. I'm sad to see it end."
Me, too.
I cut my teeth in boxing in the early 1980s, covering "Tuesday Night Fights" at the Tropicana, along with cards at Caesars, Sands, Resorts and other Atlantic City venues while working at the Wildwood Gazette Leader.
My first major HBO event, however, came as part of The Press' coverage team for Mike Tyson-Michael Spinks at Boardwalk Hall on June 27, 1988. Hundreds of fights have followed over the last 30 years, and I was sitting near HBO commentators Jim Lampley, Larry Merchant and others for quite a few of them.
I'm also upset to see the network's boxing coverage ending. Besides the fights themselves, the "24/7" series preceding events provided raw, funny and touching glimpses into the boxers as they prepared for big fights.
I got a real kick out of watching Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s antics in and out of the ring. He may be a jerk in real life, but he's the best boxer I've ever seen.
Here's hoping that HBO's departure doesn't affect Atlantic City's recent boxing resurgence. Saturday marks the 10th show in town for the year, including two fights at Hard Rock and an ESPN card at Ocean Resort Casino. Although it's a far cry from the days when there were two and three shows per week, it's an improvement over a few years ago.
In 2015, there were five boxing events in Atlantic City.
HBO's decision to end its boxing role is a shame, but it could result in more opportunities for Showtime, ESPN, NBC and livestreaming contender DAZN to make more frequent appearances in town.
The one element that's been missing is a megafight at Boardwalk Hall. That hasn't happened since Sergey Kovalev beat Bernard Hopkins on Nov. 8, 2014.
But until a megafight comes along — I thought the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury heavyweight title bout on Dec. 1 was a perfect fit for Boardwalk Hall instead of Los Angeles — it would still be nice to see Hard Rock and Ocean provide TV fights to complement the solid cards being staged by Millville-based Rising Star Promotions at Showboat Atlantic City Hotel.
After a few years on the ropes, boxing has finally started to fight back on the Boardwalk.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
