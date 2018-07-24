Honeymoon is not over for Eagles' Wentz: Weinberg
Carson Wentz has evidently made impressive progress while rehabbing the knee injury that kept him out of the Super Bowl.
The latest evidence was presented during his wedding earlier this month. Upon saying "I do" to the former Maddie Oberg at the Lakehouse Inn in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Wentz and his new wife broke into a rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance.
Judging by the videos of the celebration on social media, Wentz's surgically repaired left knee held up very well during the choreographed routine, though it was difficult to tell if he was wearing a brace under his tux.
The next test will come when the Eagles open training camp this week. Players report to the NovaCare Complex Wednesday with the first practice scheduled for Thursday.
Wentz will be there after enjoying a honeymoon in Greece. Beforehand, he and his new wife got matching tattoos on their forearms that say "Agape," which is a Greek word that means God's love.
Coach Doug Pederson has yet to indicate what Wentz's workload will be during camp, but has maintained that he will not rush his star quarterback back.
"This is something where I have to listen toward our medical staff and the doctors," Pederson said last month.
Wentz is a little more than seven months removed from tearing the anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 10.
Various medical experts opined that the typical recovery time from a torn ACL was nine to 12 months, which meant it would be a stretch for Wentz to be ready for the regular-season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 6.
"You know, he's young (25), so he's got that going for him," Pederson said. "But at the same time, there are studies out there that say, 'Hey, these injuries can take however many months.' This is all part of the rehab still. As much as I'm excited to see where he's at and the progress he's making, at the time, I've gotta be smart and be careful to make sure that he's truly 100 percent before we put him out there."
I haven't seen any official odds posted yet in the sports books at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa or Ocean Resort Casino, but I'd put the chances of Wentz playing against the Falcons at about 25-1.
It appears as if Pederson is going to stick with his original plan and ease Wentz back into action. As I've indicated earlier, the safest plan would be to start Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Nick Foles against the Falcons, thus giving Wentz 10 extra days to rehab before their next game at Tampa Bay on Sept. 16.
Wentz has indicated that as much as he's itching to play, he won't go against the advice of the medical staff. But he also has insisted he will not abandon his aggressive brand of playing.
"There's things I can learn," Wentz said in an April interview. "But as far as changing my style of play, that's not going to happen."
One thing he could learn would be how to better protect himself.
Perhaps good buddy Mike Trout could teach him how to slide after his season with the Los Angeles Angels is over and he's back watching the Eagles from his end zone seats at Lincoln Financial Field.
As far as Eagles fans are concerned, their honeymoon with Wentz is not over.
They can't wait until he returns to full strength and is performing the same thrilling plays that made him a NFL Most Valuable Player candidate last season.
Plays that left Eagles fans with their mouths agape.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
