It was a memorable weekend for Philly sports fans
What a weekend to be a Philly sports fan.
Phillies and Eagles supporters experienced a wide range of emotions that ran the gamut from sorrow to joy, from sadness to elation.
Tears and cheers were in abundant supply during an amazing string of events that occurred at Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday and Sunday.
They cried Saturday when the late Roy Halladay was inducted onto the Phillies Wall of Fame along with former general manager Pat Gillick during an emotional ceremony that featured a riveting speech by Halladay's widow, Brandy.
Roy Halladay, known to everyone as Doc, died last year when a plane he was piloting crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of New Port Richey, Florida, on Nov. 7.
Although he spent the bulk of his 16-year major league career with Toronto, Philadelphia felt like home for him and his family.
"We loved Toronto," Brandy said following her speech. "I still love Toronto. ... But everything about Philly fit us."
Halladay spent his first 12 seasons in the bigs with Toronto, but his most memorable performances came when he was wearing red pinstripes.
During his first season with the Phils, in 2010, he became the 20th pitcher in history to throw a perfect game, beating Miami.
Later that year, he tossed a no-hitter in the National League Divisional Series against Cincinnati, the first postseason no-no since Don Larsen hurled a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series.
At the end of both games, Phils catcher Carlos Ruiz dashed to the mound to embrace him.
Chooch was the one to unveil Halladay's plaque at the ballpark Saturday evening. He touched his lips and then touched the plaque.
Fans, former players and media members recounted the ceremony on Twitter, ending with, "I'm not crying, you're crying."
Later that evening, hundreds of Eagles fans made the trek to Canton, Ohio, while thousands of others watched on TV as former safety Brian Dawkins became a Hall of Famer.
Dawkins delivered his own impassioned, chill-inducing speech in which he recounted the dark moments of his career — his battles with alcohol, depression and thoughts of suicide as a rookie in 1996 — and the bright spots that saw him emerge as arguably the most beloved and respected player in franchise history.
He thanked his former coaches, former teammates and presented his wife, Connie, with a gold scarf to match his golf jacket.
Finally, he thanked the Eagles fans.
"Let's talk about these Eagles fans," Dawkins said while the crowd roared. "I know some of you have rolled all the way from Philly here. I have a good understanding that you don't have money just to waste, so that means you saved your hard-earned money to come out here and celebrate with your boy."
Approximately 40,000 of those fans were at the Linc on Sunday night to do "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles!" chants and the "Foles" version of Minnesota's "Skol" clap during the team's open practice.
Yes, you read that right.
Forty thousand people.
For a practice.
Granted, tickets and parking were free, but it's still impressive, considering many Philadelphia-area folks spend their summer weekends at the shore.
"We have the best fans ever!" tackle Lane Johnson tweeted Monday. "That is all. Thank you."
Some of them no doubt ventured across Pattison Avenue after attending the Phils' celebration of the 2008 World Series championship. Ryan Howard, Jimmie Rollins, Brad Lidge, Charlie Manuel and pony-tail-wearing Jamie Moyer were among the former Phils on hand.
Despite brutal heat and humidity, the fans were in such a good mood, they even cheered Jayson Werth.
The night the Phillies beat Tampa Bay to win the World Series, I was sitting in the auxiliary press box. The next day, I went to St. Mary's Cemetery and placed a Phillies flag on my dad's grave.
Norman was a big Phils fan but had passed away a year earlier.
I'm not crying, you're crying.
