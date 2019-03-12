My younger brother Mark has been a Jacksonville Jaguars' season-ticket holder since the team's inaugural season in 1995.
He hasn't had a whole lot to cheer about, other than a few decent seasons in the late 1990s behind coach Tom Coughlin, quarterback Mark Brunell and tackle Tony Boselli. Their best year was in 1999, when the Jaguars earned the top seed in the AFC, only to lose the conference championship game at home to Tennessee.
(FYI, Ocean City High School graduate Doug Colman was a special teams standout for the Titans at the time. He was on the field during the "Music City Miracle.")
Otherwise, it's been mostly disappointment.
The Jaguars were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders in 2018 after again reaching the AFC championship game in 2017, but slumped to 5-11. Last season's collapse left my brother disillusioned to the point where he was considering giving up his seats.
Take my advice, little brother.
Don't do it. It's about to get better.
Nick Foles is coming to town.
Foles and the Jaguars have agreed to terms on a four-year deal that according to ESPN.com could be worth up to $102 million, with $50.125 million guaranteed.
While that might seem a tad expensive for a player who has yet to prove he can be a full-time starter, it's a bargain for a legend.
His value to the Eagles was priceless.
His departure marks the end of a magical, special era in Philadelphia sports history. As much as Phillies fans are excited about Bryce Harper's arrival, the success of the 76ers, the potential of the Flyers, Philly is an Eagles town.
That was clear a few days after Super Bowl LII, when millions lined the streets, shimmied up trees, and climbed onto roofs for the championship parade to rejoice in the team's first championship since 1960.
Foles was the reason for the celebration, throwing for 374 yards and three touchdowns and catching the most famous TD pass in franchise history as part of "Philly Special" in a 41-33 victory over New England.
He added to the legend last season with more miracles.
A game-winning drive against Houston after suffering a painful rib injury. A 2-yard, last-minute TD pass to wide receiver Golden Tate at Chicago in the playoffs.
Given his penchant for coming through in the clutch, there is no doubt in my mind he would have delivered another last-second win at New Orleans if wide receiver Alshon Jeffery hadn't dropped that pass.
Along the way, he endeared himself to the fans with his humility, class and love of Philadelphia.
"The big thing is what the city means to me," Foles said at the end of the season. "The city, the fans, the people, everything about it. ... It's always welcomed me and my family. It's really been a joy to live there and wear the green and wear the jersey. No matter what, you can't ever take that away."
The Eagles took it away at the end of the season, when coach Doug Pederson and Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman declared that Carson Wentz will be the starter going forward.
Unless he gets hurt again, in which case the Eagles will have to hope Nate Sudfeld or another veteran backup such as Ryan Fitzpatrick can replace him.
Foles wanted the opportunity to be a starter instead of coming out of the bullpen like he's done the last two seasons. And quite frankly, he deserves it, considering all he has done for the Eagles and their fans.
"The starter thing, leading a team, impacting a locker room, that that's why we play the game," Foles said.
Jacksonville would seem to be a good fit.
The Jaguars recently hired John DeFilippo, who was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach in 2017, to be their offensive coordinator this season.
No one other than Pederson knows Foles' strengths and weaknesses better than him. DeFilippo had a major role in redesigning the Eagles' offense in 2017 around Foles after Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Of course, Jaguars fans have been through this before. Brunell was followed by Byron Leftwich, David Garard, Blaine Gabbart, Chad Henne and Bortles.
But Nick Foles is different. Does he have faults? Sure. But above all else, he is a winner. When the game is on the line and a play has to be made, he makes it.
He proved it with the Eagles and he'll do it for the Jaguars.
Trust your older brother, Mark.
Keep those tickets.
Your decades of disappointment are about to end.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
