Betting on the Kentucky Derby is a spring tradition of mine, right up there with filling out a March Madness bracket, dying eggs for Easter and taking Zyrtec to ward off allergies.
My picks usually have a personal angle, whether it be a family nickname, favorite song or special memory.
This year, my $20 is going on Win Win Win to win the 145th edition of the race.
The wager has nothing to do with his past performances, the condition of the track at Churchill Downs, or any other statistic offered in the Daily Racing Form.
It’s about his grandfather.
Fifteen years ago, I stood among the hundreds of cheering fans in the lobby at Atlantic City Race Course, watching on TV while jockey Stewart Elliott rode Smarty Jones to victory in the Derby and Preakness.
It was the classic underdog story; horse racing’s version of “Rocky.” Smarty Jones was from Philadelphia and was going up against horses who were bred and trained in Kentucky.
Elliott was a local favorite among the folks at ACRC. In 1981, he won the track’s jockey title with 58 victories as a 16-year-old apprentice, living on his own for the first time in his life in a 25-foot trailer at a campground near the track.
In between the Triple Crown races in 2004, he rode at Atlantic City. According to SI.com, three days before guiding Smarty Jones to a convincing victory in the Preakness at Pimlico in Baltimore, he was aboard Daly’s Corner in a $16,000 maiden claimer at ACRC.
Elliott was like a baseball player who toiled in the minors for a decade before finally getting called up to the majors.
Together, horse and jockey took local sports fans on a thrilling ride, just missing winning the Triple Crown. After watching the first two legs, a huge crowd showed up at ACRC for the Belmont Stakes. The groans when Smarty Jones faded down the stretch en route to a second-place finish behind Birdsong could be heard at the Hamilton Mall. More than a few tears were shed.
Smarty Jones is 18 now and lives on a farm in Anndale, Pennsylvania, according to Philly.com. He is bred to 30-40 mares during breeding season at a reported $3,500 per “date.” His kids and grandkids have won 1,500 races, but Win Win Win is easily his most successful offspring.
Elliott is 54 and still competing. According to HorseRacingNation.com, he is riding this weekend at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas. While Julian Pimentel is aboard Win Win Win at Churchill Downs, Elliott is scheduled to ride Comedian in the Oaklawn Invitational Saturday.
No one will be watching the Kentucky Derby at Atlantic City Race Course.
Once one of the premier tracks in the country — its turf course was considered the best — it closed after 69 years on Jan. 16, 2015.
In its heyday, it was a palace. Original stockholders included Bob Hope and Frank Sinatra. Dinah Shore, Jackie Gleason, Willie Mays and Phyllis Diller were among the fans who would pack the grandstands to watch legendary jockeys like Willie Shoemaker and famous horses like Spectacular Bid. Mr. and Mrs. John B. Kelly and daughter Grace, who would later become Princess Grace of Monaco, would host formal parties in the restaurant.
The course was also used for other events. On Aug. 1-3, 1969, an announced crowd of over 120,000 showed up for the Atlantic City Pop Festival to watch the Byrds, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Santana and others. A couple weeks later, many of those acts also performed at a festival called Woodstock.
It’s sad to drive past there now. Beyond the locked gates is a parking lot with weeds sprouting from the cracks in the concrete. According to some officials who have been inside, the conditions are deplorable.
There’s been some talk of turning it into a facility that would feature live racing along with a sportsbook, but it would be a massive undertaking that would cost millions.
If they can somehow pull it off, I’d definitely go.
It would be a Win Win Win for everybody.
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.