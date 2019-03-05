Normally easygoing and good natured, Holy Spirit High School swimmer TJ Given heeded the advice of older brother Matt, who told him he needed to “get angry” prior to Sunday’s 50-yard freestyle final at the state individual swimming championships.
He got in a foul mood by listening to rap music, including “No Limit” by G-Eazy.
The strategy worked.
Given won with an impressive display of power and speed that netted a personal-record 20.71 seconds.
Curious, I looked up the lyrics, expecting to find an inspirational message along the lines of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII anthem “Dreams and Nightmares” by Meek Mill.
I didn’t get past the third stanza.
Maybe being on the other side of 60 and “Poppy” to two grandsons had something to do with my shock. I was a high school senior in 1976, when the Wings’ “Silly Love Songs” topped the Billboard Hot 100.
That’s not to say there weren’t some racy songs, however. Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing” and Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby” were not allowed on the jukebox at the Lower Cape May Regional High School cafeteria.
For those of you under 50 or have never been to a Johnny Rockets restaurant, a jukebox was this contraption in which you inserted a nickel, then punched in the letter and number of a song to hear it. For example, A17 for The Hughes Corporation’s “Rock the Boat,” B12 for the Earth Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star,” etc.
Mainland Regional star Destin Lasco didn’t say if he used music to get ready for his races Sunday, but given the way he’s dominated the sport in the last three years, he could probably listen to Yanni or Michael Buble’ and still leave the competition in his wake.
Lasco has never lost a race at the Meet of Champions.
The junior left Gloucester County Institute of Technology with two more gold medals to hang in his trophy case after winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyles races Sunday. That increased his medal haul to six in three years, following his victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley as a freshman and in the 500 freestyle and IM as a sophomore.
He also owns meet records in four of the five events, having set two marks Sunday.
Lasco, who is headed to University of California-Berkeley after graduate, would have even more medals and records if not for a New Jersey State Interscholastic Interscholastic Athletic Association rule that limits swimmers to two individual events and two relays — or one event and three relays — at the Meet of Champions.
He’s so good, so talented, so versatile, that if given enough time to rest, there is little doubt that he would have won all eight individual races Sunday.
Such a challenge might give Lasco a reason to shave for the meet.
He left his razor home Sunday, explaining that he was waiting for the TYR Pro Swim Series next month to shave his body to reduce drag in the water and taper his workouts to be at his peak for a specific race.
“I wanted to show that I can swim fast without shaving,” Lasco said.
Speaking of rules, here’s another suggestion for the folks who oversee the swimming championships.
Eliminate the ceremonies for the consolation races. There is absolutely no reason the swimmers who finish ninth through 16th in an event to be standing on a podium. It’s even worse for the relays, which have three finals heats. That means teams that finish 17th to 24th also get a chance to take a stand on the stand.
That’s ludicrous.
The days when everybody gets a trophy should end when you get to high school.
They might also consider building a separate pedestal for Lasco, who has already reached legendary status in high school swimming.
You wouldn’t know it by his demeanor, however. Despite being the top junior swimmer in the country, there isn’t a trace of arrogance or cockiness in him.
“I feel a lot of pressure, but I don’t let it get to me,” Lasco said. “I just try to stay relaxed and focused. If the records come, with that comes happiness.”
Maybe he did listen to music. That sounds a lot like something Bobby McFerrin would sing.
“Don’t Worry Be Happy.”
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
