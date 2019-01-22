Middle Township champions enjoy special reunion: Weinberg
Stephano Anderson remembers his first dunk the way others remember their first kiss.
"I was 15," he said Monday. "I'll never forget it."
It was a sweltering, summer day in 1989.
Rather than seek relief at the nearby beaches and ocean, Anderson was playing a pickup game with friends on the outdoor courts at Wildwood Crest Pier.
Anderson darted past a defender and dribbled toward the basket. He sprung off the asphalt, arms extended, eyes widening. He continued to soar until elbows grazed the net, then stuffed the ball through it while his hands smacked against the rim.
"It was the best feeling in the world," he said with a smile. "And once I did it the first time, I wanted to do it again and again. And I really enjoyed doing it when people were watching because it always got the crowd pumped up."
Anderson dunked a lot during his career at Middle Township High School. The 1993 graduate scored 1,880 career points while helping the Panthers win the first of back-to-back state Group II championships in 1992-93.
The school honored him on Monday night by retiring his number. Anderson, who wore No. 23, became the fourth student-athlete in school history to have his jersey hoisted to the rafters, joining 1940s football standout John Roberson (27), 1970s basketball legend Ricky Harmon (53) and 1980s basketball stars Jennifer (Snyder) Legler (20) and John Leahy (30).
Anderson, now 44, possessed a great all-around game, but the 6-foot-3 standout was known for his leaping ability and acrobatic slams.
None of Middle's current players nor the teenage fans that packed the student sections at Tom Feraco Gym were born when Anderson was rattling rims all over the state. They stood and cheered at the video that was shown on the back wall during the ceremony, which showed some of Anderson's dunks.
"I've been doing this 40 years and Stephano was the most explosive player I've ever seen in the CAL (Cape-Atlantic League)," Feraco said. "We would put quarters and half-dollars on the back of the rim and he could tell us whether they were heads or tails."
Anderson's ceremony was part of a fun, emotional evening in which Middle also celebrated the 25th anniversary of a unique accomplishment for its 1993-94 boys and girls basketball teams, as well as some other players from that era.
Both the boys and girls teams won state Group II titles that season. It was the first time a South Jersey school had accomplished the feat and just the fourth time in state history. The girls team beat Summitt 59-50 behind coach Gary Barber and senior forward Dinean (McBride) Rulon. That same season, Feraco guided all-state guard LaMarr Greer and the boys team to 54-46 victory over Hillside. Greer and company also became the first local team to reach the Tournament of Champions final, losing to national power St. Anthony's of Jersey City.
"Many of you weren't alive in the 90s," former Middle public address announcer Mark Seim said. "But it was a great time for Middle Township basketball."
Those boys and girls are men and women now. They are in their early 40s, old enough to be the parents of the players who took the court against rival Lower Cape May Regional.
They turned back the clock on Monday, back to the days when knees didn't ache, hair wasn't colored, and beards didn't have specks of gray.
The former players hugged at midcourt while their exploits were shown against a wall of the gym.
"We weren't just a team," Rulon, 42, said. "We were a family. And I think that had a lot to do with our success. And we are all still good friends."
Greer joined Anderson, brothers Mike and Paul Bennett, Junie Shelton, Duncan McNeal and Mike Sikora for some laughs and hugs.
Greer, arguably the best player in Middle history - some would vote for Harmon or maybe Steadman Graham, better known as Oprah Winfrey's significant other - was thrilled to be reunited with former teammates he hadn't seen in years.
"I was told my wife (Corann) this morning that this is the first time we've actually gotten together," Greer said. "When I stop and think about what we accomplished, it's overwhelming."
Greer, 42, said he still plays basketball five days a week.
Anderson, a married father of three who works for the water department in Wildwood, doesn't get to play too often but insisted he can still tell if those coins are heads or tails.
"Can you still dunk?" I asked.
"Absolutely," he said with a smile. "Easy."
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
