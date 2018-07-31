Nick Foles gives Somers Point family a special memory
Nick Foles didn't have to do it.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was on his way to the locker room after Saturday's practice at the NovaCare Complex. Like most players, he strolled past the hospitality tent nearest the field to sign autographs for fans situated behind a chain.
Somers Point resident Cindy Williamson, 37, fiddled with her camera, hoping to get a photo of Foles with her father, Stanley, and her terminally ill daughter, Kendall.
Foles could have just kept walking after signing a football. Instead, he climbed over the chain, approached Cindy and her family and happily posed for a picture with everyone.
"I could tell (Cindy) was having some difficulty with everything," Foles said Tuesday. "I was trying to be nice. When you see parents and children in those situations, it just breaks my heart. I wanted to do something to help."
Kendell Williamson is 71/2. The half is important because she was not expected to live past her fifth birthday. The family celebrates her birthday every six months.
When she was an infant and toddler, Kendell was healthy and happy, though when she was a year and a half, Cindy was mildly concerned that her only child had not yet started to walk. At age 2, doctors diagnosed her with metachromatic leukodystrophy, an incurable genetic disease that aggressively attacks the nervous system.
Over the years, Kendell has lost the ability to speak, eat and move.
"She is basically trapped in a body that does not work," Cindy said during an emotional 20-minute interview. "Every day is tough, stressful and heartbreaking. But I feel blessed because she wakes up every morning with a smile on her face.
"My mission with her is to make the most of every day and make memories. What Nick did the other day is something I will forever cherish. I had tears in my eyes when he came over that rope."
Cindy and the family were put in touch with the Casey Cares Foundation, a Baltimore-based organization that works with families of critically and terminally ill children to help ease the pain and provide some happiness.
Over the years, Cindy and Kendell have visited Hershey Park and made two trips to Eagles training camp. Last year, Kendell went to her first Phillies game.
"I always wanted to be able to teach my daughter about the world," Cindy said. "But she's taught me more than I could have ever hoped to teach her."
Foles is not the only player who stops to sign autographs and pose for pictures after practices. On any given day, at least a dozen take the time to spend a few minutes with fans, especially children, before heading into the locker room.
Foles, quarterback Carson Wentz, who met Kendall and her family two years ago, defensive end Chris Long and Jenkins are among the Eagles who make it a point to do it on a daily basis.
Foles, who has a 13-month-old daughter (Lily), had not heard of Kendall's struggles until Tuesday. When he was told, he became visibly emotional.
"That really puts things in perspective," he said. "It shows that there is more to life than this game. If I can put a little bit of joy in someone's life who is going through tough times, that's more important to me than any pass I complete."
Eagles fans will forever remember Foles for executing "Philly Special" and leading the team to victory in Super Bowl LII.
But for Cindy, Stanley and Kendell Williamson, his simple act of climbing over a rope and posing for a picture will always be their favorite play.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
