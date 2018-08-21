No one understands NFL's new helmet rule
Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is tackling the NFL's new helmet rule head-on.
Instead of discussing strategy and personnel groupings for Thursday's preseason game at Cleveland, Schwartz gathered the players this week to watch clips provided by the team's video department of hits that drew flags throughout the league and those that were considered legal.
The Eagles and Tennessee Titans lead the NFL with five helmet-related penalties apiece.
"We're trying to be educated on what's going to get called and what's not, Schwartz said Monday. "The instructions we've given guys is try not to lower your head and try to take your head out of it."
The current interpretation of the rule, which has left players and coaches alike scratching the heads, prohibits players from lowering their helmets to initiate contact.
In theory, the rule is also supposed to include running backs who lower their heads while fighting for extra yardage, but penalties are almost always called on defensive players who make contact while trying to tackle.
That happened in the Eagles' preseason game at New England on Thursday.
Patriots running back James White lowered his helmet as safety Rodney McLeod approached at the end of White's 22-yard run. McLeod lowered his torso and essentially tackled White with a cross-body block across White's thighs, but the safety was hit with a penalty.
Another problem, as Schwartz noted, is this is not your grandfather's NFL.
Players are bigger, faster and stronger than they were 30 or even 20 years ago. When a 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end who runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds is rumbling toward you, there is no time to decipher the rules before the collision.
The league has gone to great lengths to try to make the game safer in an effort to keep players from developing CTE and other brain-related injuries that can affect their qualify of life in later years.
Helmet designs are constantly evolving, and rules have been added to eliminate the so-called head-hunting that took place in the days when Arizona's Chuck Cecil and Oakland's Jack Tatum roamed the secondaries looking to separate receivers from the football and their senses.
There is only one sure-fire solution, and that is to eliminate helmets altogether.
I know it sounds ludicrous, but players would be less likely to initiate contact with their heads without a facemask protecting their noses.
Eagles players could get tackling tips from rookie offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who played rugby in Australia before he first strapped on a football helmet in May. They may also check in with punter Cameron Johnston, who was an Australian Rules Football player.
It's not as ridiculous as you would think. The NFL was founded in 1920, but helmets were not made mandatory until 1943.
The late Dick Plasman, a wide receiver/linebacker for the Chicago Bears, was the last player to don headgear in the NFL. He played without one in the 1940 NFL championship game, which the Bears won 73-0.
According to a 1974 article in the Southeast Missourian, Plasman suffered an indentation in his skull during a 1938 game, but it didn't come from a collision with a player.
He ran head first into the wall at Wrigley Field while stretching out for a pass.
I also have a solution for dealing with knee injuries.
Do away with cleats that can get caught in turf.
When's the last time anyone tore an ACL, MCL, PCL, LCL or any other CL playing barefoot?
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.