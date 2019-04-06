Actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are in some rough water as the result of allegations they bribed coaches at the University of Southern California with $500,000 to pass off daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade as crew team recruits.
Neither daughter had ever rowed competitively. The closest they had come was reportedly posing for a photo on an ergometer, an indoor rowing machine, to enhance their chances of being admitted to the school.
The parents evidently didn't do their homework before picking rowing.
As our local crew community knows so well, the sport is physically and emotionally demanding. Rowing requires dedication and sacrifice, stamina and power.
You're more apt to find blisters and callouses on the hands of women's rowers than manicured nails.
"It's a sport like no other," said Kate (Burke) Brown, who rowed for Mainland Regional High School and Jacksonville University. "You always try to leave everything on the water. It's all or nothing."
Rowing in college, whether it's for NCAA Division I programs like USC and Jacksonville or a Division III team such as Stockton University, is time-consuming.
According to statistics provided by the NCAA, a Division I rower can expect to spend 30 hours training/practicing/racing and 42 hours in classes and/or studying per week. A Division III rower has an even bigger workload with 29 hours a week dedicated to rowing and 48 to academics.
That doesn't leave a lot of time for partying or serving as an Instagram influencer, whatever that is. Maybe I'm showing my age, but I'm not getting why anyone would care what brand of shoes, jeans, makeup or anything else a 19- or 20-year-old would endorse.
Most college crew programs train in the morning. Oars are frequently dipped into the water in darkness.
"In college (at Jacksonville University), I would set my alarm for 5:24 every morning," said Sean Duffey, a standout rower for the Longport Beach Patrol who also competed for Holy Spirit High School and is now Atlantic City High School's girls crew coach. "I was at the boathouse by 5:30, we were on the water until 7:40 and then I had to be in class by 8.
"And we were fortunate because our boathouse was on campus (on the St. John's River). I've heard about some rowers at other schools who had to get up at 4."
According to the team's Facebook page, USC's boathouse is located at the Port of Los Angeles, approximately a 20-minute drive from the school's main campus in L.A.
The Giannulli sisters reportedly were listed as coxswains rather than rowers, but a coxswain's level of commitment is just as high, if not higher.
The job requires much more than being the smallest person in the shell with the biggest mouth. He/she is part coach, cheerleader, taskmaster and motivator.
Just ask Mainland Regional and University of Washington grad Sam Ojserkis. The 5-foot-8, 122-pounder from Linwood was the coxswain for the men's heavyweight eight that earned fourth place at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
"It's different for everyone, whether you're a coxswain, rower or CEO," Ojserkis told Coxing Magazine last year. "There are traits that are shared like perseverance, stubbornness, being coachable, adaptable and flexible. But there's no magic pill. You've got to put in the work. If you think you can do something to make the boat go faster, you've got to do it."
Duffey allowed that it is possible to pick up the sport without prior experience, though most college navies feature members who either rowed in high school or for club teams such as the Los Angeles Rowing Club that's based outside L.A. in Marina del Rey, California. That's where the Giannulli sisters were purported to have trained, though they never did.
According to its website, the L.A. Rowing Club holds "learn to row" programs twice a year.
I'd suggest that they give it a try. If nothing else, it would make for a great YouTube video or Instagram post.
Otherwise, pick a different sport.
Like Stockton, USC does have a varsity esports team.
I've even got the perfect nickname for the backs of their jerseys.
How about "Full House?"
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
