Oakcrest grad Mark Clements ready to write the next chapter
Mark Clements' Twitter handle is @AskBoutMark.
The answers will stun, sadden and ultimately inspire you.
University of New Haven football coach Chris Pincence knows the answers. About a week ago, he sensed his Chargers needed a jolt. He could have brought in a professional motivational speaker or perhaps a sports psychologist. Instead, he had Clements, an Oakcrest High School graduate who is a starting cornerback, address his teammates.
"When Mark first came here five years ago, we had him tell his story to the whole team, about some of the obstacles he had to overcome to get here," Pincence said. "We just had him retell the story as a way to educate the younger guys and even some of the others about how much Mark appreciates school and football and that he doesn't take anything for granted."
It is a story filled with tales of physical and emotional pain, embarrassment, anger and death.
Egg Harbor Township High School senior Maurice Sherrod ended his high school football career with a big splash last fall, rushing for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in a pair of wins for the Eagles, their only victories of the season.
In July 2011, Mark's oldest brother, Trumaine, was shot and killed by an unknown assailant while sitting in his car in Pleasantville. Mark, his mother, Roseann, and older brother John went to the crime scene to identify Trumaine's body.
When Clements graduated from Oakcrest in 2012, his gown covered a chemotherapy port. While undergoing a routine checkup for his Type 1 diabetes — he requires two or three insulin injections every day — in April of that year doctors discovered he had Hodgkin's lymphoma, which required three months of chemo and another month of radiation.
He got through it in large part because of his mother. She accompanied him to every treatment and did her best to hide her tears from him.
A year ago, it was Mark's turn to return the favor.
In July 2017, just as Mark was due to report to training camp at New Haven for his senior season, Roseann was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. At her urging, he went to camp but came back to Mays Landing after a few days.
"It broke my heart to leave her," Mark said. "I had to come back. When I was sick, she was there for me, so I had to be there for her."
Mark missed the 2017 football season and the fall semester of college. He took a job working for a landscaping company in Hammonton, looked after his mom after his shift and then worked out each evening at Athletes Arbor in Linwood to stay in shape.
On Saturday afternoons, Mark and Roseann would watch New Haven's games on the internet.
"I never met my father before he passed away, so my mom and my two brothers were all I had," Mark said. "She was everything to me."
At her insistence, Mark returned to New Haven in January to resume his football and academic careers. He is scheduled to graduate in May with a degree in sports management.
On Sept. 1, he will begin his final season of college football. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder is a four-year starter for the Chargers, who open with a game at Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Mark Clements celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier this month by watching Super Bowl LI with…
"He's started at cornerback since he got here," Pincence said. "He should be all-league for us this year. He's a special player and a special person."
That game will mark the first time his mother will not be able to watch him play.
Roseann died April 25 at age 53.
When times get especially tough, he calls or texts his brother John, 31, who was a standout football player for St. Joseph's of Hammonton and the University of New Hampshire.
"I'll tell him how much I miss Mommy, or sometimes we'll just talk football," Mark said. "He's all I have left now. I love the guy."
Football has also served as therapy.
It gives him the opportunity to escape, to forget about the heartache he's endured.
It's also a way to honor his mother.
"I easily could have gone into the tank and just given up on college, on football, on life," Mark said. "But I know my mom wouldn't have wanted that."
Instead of giving up, he fought back, ready to answer those who @AskBoutMark.
Here's hoping the next chapter will have a happy ending.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.