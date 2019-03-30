Bryce Harper walked into the press room after the Phillies' season-opening, 10-4 victory over Atlanta sporting a Philly Loaded T-shirt.
He had gone 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk, but there was no moping, no hint of frustration in his voice. He was almost as happy about Andrew McCutchen, Makail Franco and Rhys Hoskins bashing home runs than if he had hit one.
"I find joy in what my teammates do," Harper said.
That's the sign of a leader. The Phillies gave him a 13-year, $330 million contract to swat home runs, but he's also going to have a positive effect on the clubhouse. He plays the game hard but seems to genuinely enjoy himself in the process.
That was evident by his choice of footwear Thursday. Harper wore a pair of neon green Phillie Phanatic cleats.
Seemingly at least 80 percent of the 44,494 fans who showed up on a sunny, breezy afternoon were wearing jerseys or shirts — there were even four guys with suits with red pinstripes — with Harper's name on the back.
He was the last player to climb through the center field stands and walk the red carpet to second base, drawing a standing ovation that grew even louder during the pregame introductions.
"The whole team could feel the energy in the ballpark," Harper said. "Walking through the stands was pretty cool, and the fans were really fired up. The atmosphere was unbelievable. The place was rocking."
It was really rocking in the bottom of the first, when new left-fielder McCutchen set the tone for the game, and perhaps the entire season, when he sent a 2-0 fastball from Braves starter Julio Teheran soaring into the left-center field stands.
He became the third Phillies player in history to start the season with a homer, joining Cesar Hernandez in 2017 and Heinie "No Collusion" Mueller in 1938.
This Phils' lineup is crammed with players who can change a game with one swing. There will be times like Thursday when Harper doesn't deliver. But they have enough power to make that Liberty Bell ring more often than the bells at Star of the Sea in Cape May.
That was evident Thursday, when McCutchen, Franco and Hoskins all went yard. Hoskins smacked his first career grand slam after the Braves walked Harper intentionally to load the bases.
"The one thing we saw (Thursday) was that no one player has to carry this team," manager Gabe Kapler said. "Bryce is going to hit a lot of home runs and doubles for us, but he doesn't have to do it every night. That speaks to the depth of our lineup."
The offense should keep the Phillies in contention to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2011 season, when they lost the divisional series in five games to St. Louis.
The Phils' chances rest in large part on the consistency of the starting rotation. Aaron Nola had a somewhat shaky first outing but is an ace. They will need Nick Pivetta to step up and for Jake Arrieta to prove last season's troubles were a fluke.
The key, however, is Kapler.
He pulled an array of bizarre moves last season, such as yanking a starting pitcher with no one warming up in the bullpen, using position players as pitchers and benching Scott Kingery before his first at-bat in a game.
There was also an ESPN report that players were playing the video game "Fortnite" in the clubhouse during games, causing then-first baseman Carlos Santana to smash a TV.
The atmosphere appears to be better this time around. Kapler reportedly established a veterans committee similar to the Eagles' to govern the clubhouse. He also seems more willing to balance analytics with old-fashioned baseball strategy, at least for now.
Phillies fans are clearly optimistic. Kapler received a polite ovation before the game Thursday after getting booed mercilessly at last season's home opener.
The only boos Thursday were for The Roots band member and Philly native Questlove, who bounced the ceremonial first pitch to the Phillie Phanatic.
Then again, they could have been booing the vegetarian cheesesteaks he's selling at the ballpark.
What's next? Dollar Tofu Dog Nights?
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
