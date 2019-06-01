Strike one, and you're out.
Outfielder Odubel Herrera should never wear red pinstripes, powder blue or any other type of Phillies uniform again.
He's currently on administrative leave after being arrested at Golden Nugget Atlantic City by Atlantic City police on Monday night and charged with simple assault. Police said they found a 20-year-old woman speaking with security officers, with "visible signs of injury" on her arms and neck that she sustained during a dispute with her boyfriend, whom they identified as Herrera.
I also have several questions, however. First, what's the 27-year-old Herrera doing dating a 20-year-old? Next, why would he take her to Golden Nugget or any other casino property when she's not legally old enough to gamble or drink?
In addition to Major League Baseball, I'm betting the state Division of Gaming Enforcement and Division of Alcohol Beverage Control would be interested in the answers.
The Phillies have to wait for Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and other league officials to complete their investigation before any action can be taken as a result of the alleged incident. But it's clear that, regardless of the outcome, Phillies manager Gabe Kapler will be looking for a way to get rid of Herrera. In 2005, Kapler and his now-former wife, Lisa, established the Kapler Foundation to support victims of domestic violence.
"I can say more globally that domestic violence is unacceptable all the time every time," Kapler told reporters on Tuesday. "That's from a societal perspective, the Phillies perspective, my personal perspective."
I have a suggestion.
If the Phils have to trade him, call the Arizona Diamondbacks and see if they'd be open to a deal that would bring outfielder Matt Szczur to Philly.
Szczur, a Lower Cape May Regional High School and Villanova University graduate, would be a tremendous fit on the field and more importantly in the clubhouse.
The 29-year-old has been tearing up the Pacific Coast League after missing the start of the season with a strained oblique. After 14 games, he was hitting .327 with three home runs, four doubles, one triple and nine RBIs for the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks' triple-A affiliate.
Prior to signing with Arizona during the offseason, he appeared in 383 major league games during stints with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres, batting .231 with 12 homers, 63 RBIs and 80 runs scored as a part-time starter and pinch-hitter.
His days as a full-time starter are probably past him, but he's proven to be a reliable fourth or fifth outfielder and a clutch pinch-hitter. He hit .259 overall and .261 as a pinch-hitter in 2016 during the Cubs' magical run to a World Series championship.
He'd be an even bigger hit with teammates and fans.
You won't find a player with more character and dignity.
In 2010, while playing for Villanova, Szczur donated bone marrow to a 13-month-old girl from the Ukraine, thus saving her life. In 2017, Sczuzur and his wife, Natalie, a Wildwood Catholic High School grad, created the Matt Szczur Foundation to raise awareness for bone marrow donors. Projects such his annual Szcz the Day dinner event has helped to raise over $300,000.
Oh, he's been known to visit Atlantic City occasionally in the offseason to see a concert or go to dinner, but his favorite event is the annual midget car races at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
No, Szczur isn't Mike Trout.
But more importantly, he isn't Odubel Herrera.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
