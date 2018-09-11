Serena's outburst put damper on U.S. Open
I don't watch much tennis.
In religious parlance, I'm what is known as a "Chris-ter," which is someone who hits the church majors — Christmas and Easter — as opposed to attending every week.
As far as tennis goes, I usually tune in to watch players on the famed clay at Stade Roland Garros, the plush grass at Wimbledon and the hard courts of Arthur Ashe Stadium outside New York City.
I used to be a bigger fan, back in the days when Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe were dominating the men's tournaments.
Being left-handed, I enjoyed watching Roscoe Tanner smack his 150 mph serve past opponents. Of course, that was 20 years before he started writing bad checks and skipping child-support payments.
Chris Evert was my favorite women's player, as she was for all 16-year-old boys during the 1970s. Evert even made an at Atlantic City Race Course in 1973, beating Marita Redondo in the women's final of the Atlantic City Classic, then teaming with her to win the doubles title.
Atlantic City was also the site of Monica Seles' comeback after she was stabbed in the back by a deranged fan in 1993. Her first match after the incident was on July 29, 1995, when she defeated Martina Navratilova in an exhibition at Boardwalk Hall.
Serena Williams is arguably the best women's player of all time. She's definitely among the top five, along with Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Margaret Court and Evert.
Serena caused an unnecessary racket with her churlish behavior toward chair umpire Carlos Ramos at the U.S. Open last weekend, however.
Williams, who lost in straight sets to Naomi Osaka, was penalized a game for verbal abuse — she called Ramos a liar and a thief — after having already been issued a code violation for receiving coaching and a point penalty for smashing her racket.
Serena even accused Ramos of sexism, suggesting he treated her differently because she's a woman.
Ramos is known in the tennis world as a respected, no-nonsense official who is an equal-opportunity enforcer. According to the New York Times, he has issued code violations to top players such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Serena's sister, Venus Williams, over the years.
And Serena got off light — a game point and eventual $17,000 fine — compared to some other players who had epic rants during Grand Slam events. In 1990, McEnroe was disqualified from the Australian Open for blatant misconduct toward officials during a fourth-round match.
Last year, Italy's Fabio Fognini was booted out of the U.S. Open and fined a total of $24,000 for shouting obscenities at a female umpire.
Williams' supporters have been quick to defend her actions, reasoning that everyone gets coaching from the stands — coach Patrick Mouratoglou admitted using hand signals to help Serena — but it is seldom called.
I get it. I set my cruise control on 80 once I hit Route 55 or the Garden State Parkway and am seldom caught.
But when "Smokey" decides I'm a "Bandit" who needs to be pulled over — RIP, Burt Reynolds, the coolest man on the planet — I don't argue, even as cars whiz by me going 110.
And, by the way, why does Serena, who has won 23 Grand Slam championships, need coaching during a match? That's like Carlos Santana needing guitar pointers during a concert.
"Oye Como Va ... "
There's a simple way to rectify the coaching problem. Allow players a 30-second consultation with their coaches when they change sides and/or a two-minute meeting after each set. Sort of like boxers talking to their trainers in their corners between rounds and pitching coaches visiting the mound.
In the meantime, Serena and other players need to cool it.
Verbal abuse against officials doesn't cut it in other sports. Soccer players receive yellow and/or red cards, baseball players are ejected, basketball players get "teed up."
Why should tennis let their players get away with it?
