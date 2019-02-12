Sports leagues looking to buy integrity: Weinberg
Say it ain’t so.
Major League Baseball, the NBA and other professional leagues and tours ranted and raved for decades about nefarious gamblers potentially ruining their sports.
But now that sports betting is legal in New Jersey and other states, they want a piece of the action.
According to The Associated Press, some of the organizations are asking for a 0.25 percent cut of all wagers. The leagues deem it a “royalty,” which is a fancy term for the “integrity fee” they were pushing a few months ago.
They claim they’re going to use the fees to make sure their respective sports are free of betting scandals and fixes.
Never mind the fact that of all the betting scandals that have hit professional and college sports in America — baseball’s Black Sox scandal in 1919, the CCNY college basketball point shaving in 1951, referee Tim Donaghy’s game fixing in 2007, and others — not a single one involved legalized sports betting.
Some members of the Chicago White Sox conspired with New York mob boss Arnold Rothstein, of “Boardwalk Empire” fame, and others to fix the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds.
Eight players, including All-Star “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, were subsequently banned for life by new Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis.
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
In 1951, more than 30 college basketball players from seven teams, including the powerhouse City College of New York, were involved in a point-shaving scheme set up by the mafia. CCNY’s involvement was considered huge. In the summers, New Yorkers watched the Yankees, Dodgers and Giants. In the winter, they all rooted for CCNY.
A year earlier, the team had become the only team to ever win the NCAA and NIT tournaments in the same season. At the time, the NIT was the bigger of the two tournaments. No one was filling out any March Madness brackets.
The most recent scandal involved Donaghy in the mid-2000s. In 2007, he was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after a FBI investigation revealed he had become involved with Philadelphia-area bookies and had made calls to alter point spreads in the NBA games he officiated.
The legalized sports betting industry has been around in the U.S. since 1949, when Nevada first allowed betting on horse racing and pro sports and is strictly monitored, just as it is in Atlantic City’s eight sports books since sport betting was legalized in New Jersey last June.
Now that sports betting is legal and legitimate, MLB, NBA and golf’s PGA Tour are lobbying individual states in search of those “integrity fees,” according to the AP.
“It obviously helps the leagues in providing compensation to us for our product,” Bryan Seeley, a senior vice president of MLB, told the A.P. “It also helps defray the costs for us for integrity and regulatory costs.”
The fees would presumably help in training players, officials and league personnel on “integrity measures.”
Problem is, you can’t buy integrity. It is a part of you, like character and honesty. If your umpires, referees, pitchers, quarterbacks or goalies don’t already know that fixing games is wrong, no amount of training is going to change that.
You would think the pro sports leagues would realize that by now.
Say it ain’t so.
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
