Sportswriter/columnist

Member of The Press sports staff since 1986, starting my 27th season as The Press Eagles' beat writer. Also cover boxing, MMA, golf, high school sports and everything else.

Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore means traffic on the southbound Garden State Parkway and Route 47 will be packed on Friday and those same folks will be heading the other way on Monday.

It means that beaches will be packed with folks determined to get a head start on that summer tan, regardless of temperature. The Ocean City and Wildwood Boardwalks will be crowded with visitors. Every neighborhood will have yard sales on lawns and driveways.

Here's my version of a yard sale. It's a collection of opinions, thoughts and views that have been piling up in my mind and my laptop over the last few months.

Everything must go.

* Kudos to Coach John Bancheri and the Stockton University women's crew program.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, wife Lynne Kesselman and Ospreys Executive Director of Athletics Kevin McHugh launched a campaign about a year ago to turn the program into a national contender.

Mission accomplished.

Under Bancheri's guidance, the Ospreys' women's varsity eight won a bronze medal at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia earlier this month. They also ranked 20th in the country overall among NCAA Division III programs. The bronze was Stockton's first medal at the Dad Vail's since a women's pair boat earned a silver in 1998.

The Ospreys were able to tap into the deep pool of talent among local high school programs.

Five members of the varsity eight - Emily Culmone (Absecon/Ocean City), Chloe Schulze (Little Egg Harbor Township/Pinelands Regional, Julia Iannelli (Ventnor, Atlantic City), Marie Carney (Linwood, Mainland Regional) and Lily Ludgate (Somers Point, Mainland) - and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Mays Landing/Oakcrest) were from local high schools and there's no reason to think the pipeline can't continue.

* The Atlantic City Blackjacks are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of attendance at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Blackjacks defeats Baltimore 48-41

