Participating in the Rowing and Growing fundraiser for the Stockton University rowing program Friday in Atlantic City were, from left, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, donor Karen Alton, rowing coach John Bancheri, honoree Stan Bergman and donor Jonathan Pearson from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.
The Stockton University women’s rowing team is preparing for its season opener March 16 at the Rollins College Invitational in Winter Park, Florida. Recently hired full-time coach John Bancheri says he wants to develop ‘a national naval power that rows in the back bays of Atlantic City.’
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long stands on the sideline prior to the team's NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Long has announced his retirement from football, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Long posted his decision Saturday night, May 18, on Twitter, saying it has "been a hell of a journey" and adds that "I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it." (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Participating in the Rowing and Growing fundraiser for the Stockton University rowing program Friday in Atlantic City were, from left, Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, donor Karen Alton, rowing coach John Bancheri, honoree Stan Bergman and donor Jonathan Pearson from Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.
Provided
The Stockton University women’s rowing team is preparing for its season opener March 16 at the Rollins College Invitational in Winter Park, Florida. Recently hired full-time coach John Bancheri says he wants to develop ‘a national naval power that rows in the back bays of Atlantic City.’
Stockton Athletics / provided
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long stands on the sideline prior to the team's NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md. Long has announced his retirement from football, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Long posted his decision Saturday night, May 18, on Twitter, saying it has "been a hell of a journey" and adds that "I can honestly say I put my soul into every minute of it." (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
Mark Tenally
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
Memorial Day weekend at the Jersey Shore means traffic on the southbound Garden State Parkway and Route 47 will be packed on Friday and those same folks will be heading the other way on Monday.
It means that beaches will be packed with folks determined to get a head start on that summer tan, regardless of temperature. The Ocean City and Wildwood Boardwalks will be crowded with visitors. Every neighborhood will have yard sales on lawns and driveways.
Here's my version of a yard sale. It's a collection of opinions, thoughts and views that have been piling up in my mind and my laptop over the last few months.
Everything must go.
* Kudos to Coach John Bancheri and the Stockton University women's crew program.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, wife Lynne Kesselman and Ospreys Executive Director of Athletics Kevin McHugh launched a campaign about a year ago to turn the program into a national contender.
Mission accomplished.
Under Bancheri's guidance, the Ospreys' women's varsity eight won a bronze medal at the prestigious Dad Vail Regatta in Philadelphia earlier this month. They also ranked 20th in the country overall among NCAA Division III programs. The bronze was Stockton's first medal at the Dad Vail's since a women's pair boat earned a silver in 1998.
The Ospreys were able to tap into the deep pool of talent among local high school programs.
Five members of the varsity eight - Emily Culmone (Absecon/Ocean City), Chloe Schulze (Little Egg Harbor Township/Pinelands Regional, Julia Iannelli (Ventnor, Atlantic City), Marie Carney (Linwood, Mainland Regional) and Lily Ludgate (Somers Point, Mainland) - and coxswain Kaitlyn Bradley (Mays Landing/Oakcrest) were from local high schools and there's no reason to think the pipeline can't continue.
* The Atlantic City Blackjacks are off to a bit of a slow start in terms of attendance at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks Wide Receiver #3 Rashad Still catches a pass for a touchdown.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills brings the ball into the endzone.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks wide receiver #5 Antwane Grant runs a pass into the endzone.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore #1 Joe Powell tries to run down Blackjacks Wide Receiver # 17 Kendrick Ings.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills looks for room down the sideline.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) Baltimore Wide Receiver #81 Joe Hills tries to break free of a tackle by Blackjacks #23 Kiante Northington.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore Quarterback #8 Shane Boyd in the pocket.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks quarterback #12 Randy Hippeard launches a pass.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks wide receiver #5 Antwane Grant runs a pass into the endzone.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Baltimore DB #1 Joe Powell tries to control a return kick.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. Blackjacks Wide Receiver #17 Kendrick Ings returning a kick.
On May 18th 2019, at the Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall, the Atlantic City Blackjacks hosted the Baltimore Brigade in a game for the Arena Football League. (l-r) With placekicker / Quarterback #8 Warren Smith keeping the ball steady, kicker #18 Mark Lewis shoots for the extra point.
GALLERY: Atlantic City Blackjacks defeats Baltimore 48-41
