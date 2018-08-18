Stockton wants to make waves with crew
Stockton University’s men’s basketball and soccer teams have contended for national championships in previous years.
The Ospreys won the NCAA Division III soccer title in 2001. Their basketball team lost to St. Louis’ Washington University in the basketball championship game in 2009.
Now, Stockton wants to make waves with its crew program.
Stockton President Harvey Kesselman, his wife, Lynne, and athletic director Kevin McHugh hope to build the women’s varsity program into a national power and develop the men’s club team into one that can compete for a Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference title.
“We’re going after it,” McHugh said.
They’re off to a good start.
They recently formed an advisory committee that includes some of the top coaches and former rowers from the area, which is known throughout the country as a hotbed of high school rowing.
The list is headed by Stan Bergman, who has coached both at Holy Spirit High School and the University of Pennsylvania during a legendary career.
Other members include St. Augustine Prep coach Ray D’Amico, former Holy Spirit standout rower Phil Guenther, former Ventor Beach Patrol rowing standout George Miller and Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association President Sue Peterson.
Guenther, the mayor of Brigantine, was a member of the undefeated 1976 Holy Spirit boys eight — Bergman was the coach — that won the national championship and the Henley Royal Regatta.
“We’re really hoping to tap into their expertise,” Lynne Kesselman said. “And we’re hoping to get even more people involved as we go forward. There are a lot of lifelong rowers in this area who are dedicated to the sport. We’re excited to see if we can grow and expand our programs here at Stockton.”
The Kesselmans have some experience in creating and growing crew programs.
They helped start the Oakcrest High School team in 2004, when their daughter, Megan, was a freshman. Megan went on to row for Princeton University.
McHugh knows what a top college rowing program looks like.
Before joining Stockton last year, he spent 10 years at the athletic director at Bates College in Maine.
Bates women’s crew coach Peter Steenstra was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” in the July 26 edition after leading the team to the 2018 NCAA Division III championship for the third time in four years.
Stockton is set to begin a search for a coach to oversee both teams with an emphasis on the women’s program. The Ospreys then will set out to build a program that has depth and talent through fundraising and recruiting.
Having a beachfront campus set to open next month will be a powerful recruiting tool.
The Ospreys’ crew teams will be within walking distance of Atlantic City High School’s boathouse — which the Vikings already have agreed to share — and the practice fields otherwise known as the back bays of Atlantic City.
Within three years, Stockton wants to have at least 30 rowers for both the men’s and women’s programs — last spring the women’s team had 14. It hopes the men’s and women’s eights can win the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference championship in that span and that the women’s eight can qualify for NCAA Division III championship regatta.
Given the number of successful girls high school teams in the area, that shouldn’t be a problem.
Holy Spirit (second), Ocean City (third), Mainland Regional (fourth), Vineland (sixth), Absegami (eighth), Egg Harbor Township (ninth), Atlantic City (10th) and Cedar Creek (11th) all finished last season ranked in The Press Elite 11. Our Lady of Mercy Academy and Vineland also have girls teams.
The same goes for Stockton’s efforts to increase the numbers in its men’s club program. Ocean City (first), Mainland (second), St. Augustine (third), Absegami (fourth), Oakcrest (fifth), Holy Spirit (sixth), Atlantic City (seventh), Egg Harbor Township (ninth) and Vineland (11th) all had solid seasons this year. Cedar Creek also has a boys program.
Granted, the top rowers usually opt for scholarships to Division I programs, but there are plenty of other oarsmen and oarswomen who no doubt would jump at the chance to row for the Ospreys.
It could turn out to be a stroke of genius.
David Weinberg’s Extra Points column appears Wednesday and Sunday in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201 DWeinberg@pressofac.com
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
