The first spot on the rows of bike racks at the Escape the Cape Triathlon was empty Sunday.
It is forever reserved for the late Doug Kirk, who competed in the 2014 and 2015 editions of the race even while the cancer that eventually took his life three years ago was ravaging his body.
"I may have cancer, but cancer will never have me," Doug often said. "Races are mine."
Starting in 2020, the second spot should also be vacant.
Hopefully, it will be retired in memory of Dennis McDaniels, an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter who tragically died after suffering an apparent heart attack during the swim portion of Sunday's event.
McDaniels, a 36-year-old married father of four sons, was making his fifth appearance in the Escape the Cape, though according to his friend and fellow firefighter Michael Foley, it was his first time competing in the Olympic distance — 1-mile swim, 23-mile bike, 5-mile run — of the race.
McDaniels was the last one to board the ferry Sunday morning. He was part of a group from Philadelphia Fire Department Ladder 15 that was preparing to board but realized he still had his wallet in his back pocket and rushed back to the transition area to stow it.
Minutes later, he strolled across the red carpet toward the boat, clad in sneakers, knee-length, cutoff jeans and a sleeveless T-shirt that contained a line from the 2006 movie "Rocky Balboa" on the back.
"It ain't about how hard you hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep going forward!"
Dennis had been hit hard a few months earlier. Older brother Jeff died April 8, one month short of his 38th birthday.
Jeff was undoubtedly on his mind as he neared the deck. According to race director Steve Del Monte, photographers asked him to flex.
"Nah," he told them. "I'm gonna point up."
He raised his right index finger while the crowd of triathletes looked down from the upper decks of the ferry, creating an inspirational image.
I didn't see him point to the sky. I was toward the back of the boat, trying to quell the wave of anxiety that was welling up in my throat.
The toughest part of the race for me is the first 12 feet.
I always try to heed the advice of the sports psychologist onboard and accept the nervousness before letting go of it. But it seems to find its way back into my head, gaining strength the closer I get to the edge.
A concern about safety isn't the cause. Del Monte and his crew go above and beyond to ensure competitors are not at risk.
The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.
The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon takes place in North Cape May on Sunday. More than 2,500 participants jumped from the MV Delaware, one of the boats of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, swam ashore, then rode their bikes and ran to complete the race. Officials said an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter died of an apparent heart attack during the swim portion of the race.
The seventh annual Escape the Cape Triathlon takes place in North Cape May on Sunday. More than 2,500 participants jumped from the MV Delaware, one of the boats of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry system, swam ashore, then rode their bikes and ran to complete the race. Officials said an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter died of an apparent heart attack during the swim portion of the race.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Beach patrols and members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Delaware River and Bay Authority line the swim route on paddleboards, personal watercraft and boats, always on the lookout for people who may be struggling to reach the shore.
Some competitors choose creative ways to leave the boat by choosing animated dives and somersaults off the edge. McDaniels did so in 2017, performing a backflip that drew loud cheers.
I took a much more conservative route Sunday. Like in the past four years, I shared a fist bump and hug with good friends Ruth Brant and Laura Nelson, shuffled forward until my toes dangled over the edge, blessed myself, said a quick prayer wishing everyone a healthy and safe race, and jumped.
I hit the 64-degree water with a jolt and plunged into darkness. You are only under for four or five seconds, but you breathe a sigh of relief when you surface.
I reached the shore after a few rest stops on paddleboards, waved to my grandsons while churning through the bike leg, then staggered and stumbled through the run, hoping in vain that one of the water stops would have a frozen margarita machine.
The support of family, friends and fans always helps. My wife, Karen, has never missed a race. She always has a bottle of water and a kiss for me at the finish line.
About an hour after I finished, I learned that for the first time in five years, my prerace prayer had not been answered.
Like everyone else, I was stunned and shocked.
Although I did not know Dennis, he was family, just like Ruth, Laura, Edward Gibbons, Ryan and sister Kim Osmundsen, Mike Mader and the 1,600 others who took that leap with me.
The best way for me to honor him and Doug Kirk will be to get back on that boat in 2020 and make that jump one more time.
Like his T-shirt said, just keep moving forward.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
